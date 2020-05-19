As restaurants move into Louisiana’s Phase 1 of reopening and begin providing dine-in services, we want to keep Baton Rouge up-to-date.

Since the stay-at-home order began, the 225 Dine team has kept track of which Capital City restaurants and cafes were offering up takeout, delivery and curbside services in this handy list. When Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that restaurants would be able to open their patios for guests to eat takeout meals, we updated the list with that information as well.

Now that restaurants can offer dine-in services with 25% capacity, we want to find out: Which Baton Rouge area restaurants are opening their doors again?

If you’re a restaurant owner, send us an email at [email protected] to let us know the details of your dine-in services, and we’ll add that to our list.

And if you’re a reader, let us know in the comments which Capital City restaurants you’ve been able to dine at since Phase 1 began.

Be sure to check 225 Dine on Thursday when we’ll start posting our list!