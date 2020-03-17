As of Monday, March 16, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide order for all bars, movie theaters and casinos to close until April 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order also limits all restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-through options only.

COVID-19 is going to take quite a toll on the restaurant industry both nationally and at home. But many restaurants were quick to pivot to a delivery/takeout model, meaning you can still support local restaurants, get some great food and protect your health at the same time.

And with so many incredible restaurants in Baton Rouge, we recognize that the businesses listed below represent just a slice of our city’s rich culinary scene. We’ve linked to the social media posts where each restaurant explains those options, and we will continue to update this story as new information arrives. Please leave some love for your local favorites in the comments and let us know which ones we may have missed!

Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar

Anthony’s Italian Deli

Atomic Burger

Ava Street Cafe

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls

Bayleaf Indian Cuisine

Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar

Bergeron’s City Market

Bin 77 Bistro & Side Bar

Bistro Byronz

BLDG 5

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

Bumsteers

Burgerim

Burgersmith

Cafe Mimi

California Pizza Kitchen

Caliente Mexican Craving

Capital City Grill

La Carreta

Cecelia Creole Bistro

City Cafe

City Pork Brasserie & Bar

City Slice

Chicken Salad Chick

Chow Yum Phat

Christina’s

Counterspace BR

Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt

Cou-Yon’s Bar-B-Q

Curbside Burgers

Dempsey’s

DiGiulio Brothers

District Donuts Sliders Brew

Doe’s Eat Place

Drusilla Seafood Restaurant

Eliza Restaurant

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Fat Cow

Frank’s Restaurant Grill & Bar

French Market Bistro

FreshJunkie

Geisha Sushi with Flair

George’s on O’Neal

Gino’s Italian Restaurant

Good Eats Kitchen (starting Wednesday, March 18)

The Green House Salad Co.

The Gregory at the Watermark

Hooters (Siegen Lane, College Drive and Denham Springs)

Ichiban – Gonzales

Isabella’s Pizzeria

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

Jabby’s Pizza

The Jambalaya Shoppe (Acadian and downtown)

Jay’s Bar-B-Q

JED’s Local Poboys

Jimmy John’s

Jones Creek Cafe

Juban’s

The Kolache Kitchen

Light House Coffee

LIT Pizza

The Little Village

Louie’s Cafe

Louisiana Lagniappe

Main Street Market

Maison Lacour

Mason’s Grill

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

MID TAP

Mike Anderson’s Seafood

Milford’s on Third (in the Watermark)

MJ’s Cafe

Monjunis Italian Cafe

On the Half Shell

Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar

P-Beau’s

Palermo Ristorante

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant

Pastime Restaurant & Lounge

Phil’s Oyster Bar

Pho Cafe

Playa Bowls

Portobello’s Grill

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Red Stick Social

Red Zeppelin Pizza

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Roberto’s River Road Restaurant

Rocca Pizzeria

Rocco’s New Orleans Po-Boys and Cafe

Rock-n-Sake

Roly Poly Sandwiches

Rotolo’s and Rotolo’s Craft + Crust

Rouj Creole

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Serop’s Cafe

Smalls Sliders

Smokin Aces BBQ

Snoman Snoballs

Soji: Modern Asian

Solera Bar & Tasting Room

Southfin Southern Poke

Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood

Stroubes Seafood and Steaks

Superior Grill – Mid City

Superior Grill – Highland (beginning Thursday, March 19)

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar (at Renaissance Hotel)

Teatery

Tio Javi’s

TJ Ribs

Tramonte’s Meat and Seafood

Umami Japanese Bistro

The Velvet Cactus

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

White Star Market (only certain vendors)

Wildwood Pizza

Zorba’s Greek Bistro

If you’re looking for a drive-thru only option, head to 225‘s archives for a list of local restaurants with drive-thrus.

And click here to see other ways to help local restaurants.