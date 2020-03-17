As of Monday, March 16, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide order for all bars, movie theaters and casinos to close until April 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order also limits all restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-through options only.
COVID-19 is going to take quite a toll on the restaurant industry both nationally and at home. But many restaurants were quick to pivot to a delivery/takeout model, meaning you can still support local restaurants, get some great food and protect your health at the same time.
And with so many incredible restaurants in Baton Rouge, we recognize that the businesses listed below represent just a slice of our city’s rich culinary scene. We’ve linked to the social media posts where each restaurant explains those options, and we will continue to update this story as new information arrives. Please leave some love for your local favorites in the comments and let us know which ones we may have missed!
Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar
Anthony’s Italian Deli
Atomic Burger
Ava Street Cafe
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls
Bayleaf Indian Cuisine
Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar
Bergeron’s City Market
Bin 77 Bistro & Side Bar
Bistro Byronz
BLDG 5
BRQ Seafood & Barbeque
Bumsteers
Burgerim
Burgersmith
Cafe Mimi
California Pizza Kitchen
Caliente Mexican Craving
Capital City Grill
La Carreta
Cecelia Creole Bistro
City Cafe
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
City Slice
Chicken Salad Chick
Chow Yum Phat
Christina’s
Counterspace BR
Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt
Cou-Yon’s Bar-B-Q
Curbside Burgers
Dempsey’s
DiGiulio Brothers
District Donuts Sliders Brew
Doe’s Eat Place
Drusilla Seafood Restaurant
Eliza Restaurant
Elsie’s Plate & Pie
Fat Cow
Frank’s Restaurant Grill & Bar
French Market Bistro
FreshJunkie
Geisha Sushi with Flair
George’s on O’Neal
Gino’s Italian Restaurant
Good Eats Kitchen (starting Wednesday, March 18)
The Green House Salad Co.
The Gregory at the Watermark
Hooters (Siegen Lane, College Drive and Denham Springs)
Ichiban – Gonzales
Isabella’s Pizzeria
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Jabby’s Pizza
The Jambalaya Shoppe (Acadian and downtown)
Jay’s Bar-B-Q
JED’s Local Poboys
Jimmy John’s
Jones Creek Cafe
Juban’s
The Kolache Kitchen
Light House Coffee
LIT Pizza
The Little Village
Louie’s Cafe
Louisiana Lagniappe
Main Street Market
Maison Lacour
Mason’s Grill
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
MID TAP
Mike Anderson’s Seafood
Milford’s on Third (in the Watermark)
MJ’s Cafe
Monjunis Italian Cafe
On the Half Shell
Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar
P-Beau’s
Palermo Ristorante
Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant
Pastime Restaurant & Lounge
Phil’s Oyster Bar
Pho Cafe
Playa Bowls
Portobello’s Grill
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Red Stick Social
Red Zeppelin Pizza
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Roberto’s River Road Restaurant
Rocca Pizzeria
Rocco’s New Orleans Po-Boys and Cafe
Rock-n-Sake
Roly Poly Sandwiches
Rotolo’s and Rotolo’s Craft + Crust
Rouj Creole
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Serop’s Cafe
Smalls Sliders
Smokin Aces BBQ
Snoman Snoballs
Soji: Modern Asian
Solera Bar & Tasting Room
Southfin Southern Poke
Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood
Stroubes Seafood and Steaks
Superior Grill – Mid City
Superior Grill – Highland (beginning Thursday, March 19)
Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar (at Renaissance Hotel)
Teatery
Tio Javi’s
TJ Ribs
Tramonte’s Meat and Seafood
Umami Japanese Bistro
The Velvet Cactus
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
White Star Market (only certain vendors)
Wildwood Pizza
Zorba’s Greek Bistro
If you’re looking for a drive-thru only option, head to 225‘s archives for a list of local restaurants with drive-thrus.
And click here to see other ways to help local restaurants.
