As we head into the last month of 2020, this would usually be the time for reflecting on the year that was. We’d look at food trends and dishes that had their moment. But since 2020 was … well, a mess, we’d rather think back on better times.

Fortunately, our November issue was a recap of the last 15 years in Baton Rouge in celebration of 225‘s 15th anniversary. And of course we’ve got to talk about food—from the local restaurant scene to the biggest culinary trends that hit the Capital City.

Read on for our look back on the 15 biggest food trends that reshaped how we dined in Baton Rouge.