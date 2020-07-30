As the last of our long summer days continue to heat up, we’re all looking for a reason to get out of the house and head off to a cool summer destination. And since most of us are still uncomfortable about hopping a flight, it looks like a road trip is in order.

Fortunately, there are some great sights to see just outside Baton Rouge if you want to make that road trip more like a quick weekend getaway.

We’re taking inspiration from our May 2019 issue, where we highlighted day drives and weekend escapes to the towns and attractions just outside East Baton Rouge Parish.

Particularly, we’re considering a stroll along the shady streets of St. Francisville while we admire the historic homes and churches and shop for antiques on Ferdinand Street. We might duck into Birdman Coffee & Books for a quick coffee and snack and then head off to Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area for a hike amidst the shady trees.

Read on for our guide on things to do around St. Francisville, and check with the businesses and sites ahead of time for opening hours.