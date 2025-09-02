A guide to wine in the Capital Region

Wine is so many things.

It’s the OG of adult beverages, an ancient ritual and a way to unwind. It’s the anchor of a great meal, animating flavors on the plate. Its production process is part agronomy, alchemy and art. You could spend the rest of your life studying it, only to find you’ve just scratched the surface.

It’s never been a better time to explore vino in the Capital Region, with broader-than-ever restaurant wine lists, specialty shops and pairing opportunities. But don’t let learning about wine mystify or intimidate you. Start with zeroing in on what you like and why, experts say, whether that’s a muscular red, an herbaceous white or an effervescent sparkler.

Here’s how to be your own wine boss. Cheers to the challenge.

Local sommeliers tell us how to order, taste and enjoy wine

6 wines to try right now

Stemware is an art form

6 wineries in our region

Picking a glass of vino shouldn’t be rocket science. Squash wine myths with tips from a local sommelier

Part wine, part cocktail, spritzes are having a moment

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.