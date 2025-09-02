A guide to wine in the Capital Region
Wine is so many things.
It’s the OG of adult beverages, an ancient ritual and a way to unwind. It’s the anchor of a great meal, animating flavors on the plate. Its production process is part agronomy, alchemy and art. You could spend the rest of your life studying it, only to find you’ve just scratched the surface.
It’s never been a better time to explore vino in the Capital Region, with broader-than-ever restaurant wine lists, specialty shops and pairing opportunities. But don’t let learning about wine mystify or intimidate you. Start with zeroing in on what you like and why, experts say, whether that’s a muscular red, an herbaceous white or an effervescent sparkler.
Here’s how to be your own wine boss. Cheers to the challenge.
Grape expectations
Local sommeliers tell us how to order, taste and enjoy wine
Grape crush
6 wines to try right now
Raise a glass
Stemware is an art form
Home grown
6 wineries in our region
Perfect pairs
Picking a glass of vino shouldn’t be rocket science. Squash wine myths with tips from a local sommelier
Popping off
Part wine, part cocktail, spritzes are having a moment
This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.
