Home grown: Wineries and vineyards worth the day trip
Grab your glasses, kick off your shoes for stomping and get ready to snap those grape-backed Insta pics 🍷🚗
We have Napa Valley at home. Kinda.
Sure, Louisiana may not be considered wine country due to its hot, humid climate, which is not ideal for grape growing. But, it’s not impossible, thanks to hybrid and native grapes like blanc du bois, le noir and muscadine. Sniff, swirl and sip both whites and reds with notes of melon, citrus, black currant, cherry and more around the Boot.
Grab your glasses, kick off your shoes for stomping and get ready to snap those grape-backed Insta pics. We’re going on a road trip.
|
Sugarfield Wine Co.
481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales
Kickapoo Twist Winery & Vineyards
7672 La. Highway 5, Gloster
Landry Vineyards
5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe
Thirsty Farmer Winery & Vineyard
531 La. Highway 144, Calhoun
Wild Bush Farm + Vineyard
81250 La. Highway 1082, Bush
On Cloud Wine Winery
6936 Buncombe Road, Shreveport
This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.
|
|