Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Stock photo

Home grown: Wineries and vineyards worth the day trip

Grab your glasses, kick off your shoes for stomping and get ready to snap those grape-backed Insta pics 🍷🚗

By
Olivia Deffes
-

We have Napa Valley at home. Kinda.

Sure, Louisiana may not be considered wine country due to its hot, humid climate, which is not ideal for grape growing. But, it’s not impossible, thanks to hybrid and native grapes like blanc du bois, le noir and muscadine. Sniff, swirl and sip both whites and reds with notes of melon, citrus, black currant, cherry and more around the Boot.

Grab your glasses, kick off your shoes for stomping and get ready to snap those grape-backed Insta pics. We’re going on a road trip.

Sugarfield Wine Co.

481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales

Kickapoo Twist Winery & Vineyards

7672 La. Highway 5, Gloster

Landry Vineyards

5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe

Thirsty Farmer Winery & Vineyard

531 La. Highway 144, Calhoun

Wild Bush Farm + Vineyard

81250 La. Highway 1082, Bush

On Cloud Wine Winery

6936 Buncombe Road, Shreveport

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.
Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company