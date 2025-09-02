Home grown: Wineries and vineyards worth the day trip

We have Napa Valley at home. Kinda.

Sure, Louisiana may not be considered wine country due to its hot, humid climate, which is not ideal for grape growing. But, it’s not impossible, thanks to hybrid and native grapes like blanc du bois, le noir and muscadine. Sniff, swirl and sip both whites and reds with notes of melon, citrus, black currant, cherry and more around the Boot.

Grab your glasses, kick off your shoes for stomping and get ready to snap those grape-backed Insta pics. We’re going on a road trip.

Sugarfield Wine Co.

481 W. Eastbank St., Gonzales

Kickapoo Twist Winery & Vineyards

7672 La. Highway 5, Gloster

Landry Vineyards

5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe

Thirsty Farmer Winery & Vineyard

531 La. Highway 144, Calhoun

Wild Bush Farm + Vineyard

81250 La. Highway 1082, Bush

On Cloud Wine Winery

6936 Buncombe Road, Shreveport

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.