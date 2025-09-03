6 wines to try right now

School’s back, football’s on and there’s a whiff of autumn on the horizon. It’s the right time to pick up a few new bottles and raise a glass to the changing season. These six selections from Bin Q Liquor fit the bill.





1. Breaking Bread

“Marmalade” | California | $26

Delve into orange wine, made with juice-fermented grape skins that result in a white wine with deeper color and texture. “Imagine how tea’s flavors get more intense the longer it steeps,” Bin Q founder Ben Jones says. Try this floral, aromatic bottle with stinky cheese.

2. Laherte Frères

“Ultradition” Champagne – Extra brut | France | $54

This biodynamically produced Champagne “outclasses a certain ‘yellow label’ in every way,” Jones says. The medium-bodied sparkler delivers acidity and notes of pear, lemon, white flowers and brioche. Pair it with caviar or fine cheese.

3. Domaine des Trois Filles

Rosé | France | $36

Warm weather invites rosés, and this keeper is from Bandol, a tiny region in Provence known for its high-quality rosés. Expect notes of ripe stone fruits and a long finish, Jones says. Enjoy it with garlicky seafood.

4. Kermit Lynch

Côtes du Rhône Villages | France | $20

“It’s really a steal for a Côtes du Rhône of this quality,” Jones says. Certifed organic grenache and syrah grapes yield a juicy, supple red with notes of blue and black fruits and a hint of wild herbs. Try it with burgers, pizza, roast chicken and ratatouille.

5. Poderi Cellario

“Lafrea” Langhe favorita | Italy | $19

Made from the vermentino grape, this dry, light-bodied quaffer features floral and citrus flavors and a hint of minerality. “Think of it like a turbocharged pinot grigio,” Jones says. It’s a nice match with Middle Eastern cuisine.

6. Vending Machine Wines

“Double Shotgun” | California | $40

A blend of cabernet franc and petit verdot, this full-bodied, tannic red offers notes of violets, bramble and black currant. “Think of it as all the flavors of a classic Napa red with a twist,” Jones says. Fun fact: Vending Machine founders Monica Bourgeois and Neil Gernon are Louisiana natives.

Shopping tips

1. Ask for help.

Don’t be shy. Store attendants are there to find something you like.

2. See the signs.

Are the aisles organized by region or type of wine? Assess the layout before diving in.

3. Inquire about discounts.

Some shops offer a break in price when you buy a case.

4. Attend tastings.

Wine shops host regular tastings, which allow you to sample selections. Who knows? You may meet your new fave.

5. Explore your retail options.

Greater Baton Rouge is awash in wine merchants. Scout dedicated wine shops like Bin Q Liquor, Martin Wine & Spirits and Hokus Pokus Liquor, supermarkets like Calandro’s Supermarket and Alexander’s Markets, and chains like Trader Joe’s, Costco and Total Wine & More.

These articles were originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.