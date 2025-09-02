At Baton Rouge boutiques, stemware is an art form

Identical syrahs at two restaurants may not taste the same. And the difference might just come down to the vessels they’re served in.

Glassware tailors the taste in subtle but significant ways. A cup’s size and shape alter the amount of air interacting with the liquid. That’s why Champagne is served in slender flutes, which preserve the carbonation for longer, or coupes, which let the aromas shine.

Clutching a beverage by its stem spares it from your hands’ body heat. And the thickness and composition of the glass can influence everything from the wine’s temperature to its texture.

But vino is just as much a visual experience.

Candy-colored flutes, chunky art-deco stemware, iridescent coupes and stemless, playfully inscribed cups are reminders of what drinking wine is really all about: having fun.

