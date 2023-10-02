×
Where to find food trucks in Baton Rouge—and what to order

225‘s guide to food trucks in 2023

 

Keep on truckin’

How do food trucks fit into Baton Rouge’s culinary landscape in 2023?

 

Coming … and going

A little local history: Restaurants and their food trucks have an ongoing, ever-evolving relationship

On a roll

Food truck chefs are coming up with some of the most interesting meals around Baton Rouge—here’s what to try

Truck tracker

Where are food trucks parking these days? For most trucks, it changes daily—but here are some hot spots

Dishes you don’t have to travel for

Food trucks are bringing authentic regional and international flavors to Baton Rouge

Anatomy of a truck

Drawing crowds of diners all starts with a good design

Best buds

How local breweries and food trucks choreograph pairing beers and bites for all kinds of taste buds

Close up of Geaux-Yo icecream with fruit and rainbow sprinkles on top

Sweet ending

Local food trucks and trailers that serve desserts, coffee and drinks around town


