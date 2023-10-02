Where to find food trucks in Baton Rouge—and what to order

225‘s guide to food trucks in 2023
Keep on truckin’
How do food trucks fit into Baton Rouge’s culinary landscape in 2023?
A little local history: Restaurants and their food trucks have an ongoing, ever-evolving relationship
Food truck chefs are coming up with some of the most interesting meals around Baton Rouge—here’s what to try
Where are food trucks parking these days? For most trucks, it changes daily—but here are some hot spots
Food trucks are bringing authentic regional and international flavors to Baton Rouge
Drawing crowds of diners all starts with a good design
How local breweries and food trucks choreograph pairing beers and bites for all kinds of taste buds
Local food trucks and trailers that serve desserts, coffee and drinks around town