Search BARBIE STYLE

GAME-DAY RECIPES

THE SHED

View the E-Edition



#225BATONROUGE View the E-Edition

Courtesy The Big Cheezy Where are food trucks parking these days in Baton Rouge?





#225BATONROUGE For most trucks, it changes daily—but here are some hot spots Downtown Baton Rouge On any given weekday—or weekend during festivals and events—this is where to most reliably find food trucks. Mobile eateries congregate around North Street, as well as on Main, Third and Fourth streets. Lately, the Ole Mississippi Smokehouse, Elisa’s Cuban Coffee and Kitchen, Boo’s Best BBQ, Street Food Munchies and Vel’s Mobile Cafe have been hanging out, but the lineup is constantly changing. Around campus Trucks such as The Tea and The Jambalaya Pot regularly feed those on LSU’s campus near South Stadium Drive on weekdays and on Tower Drive on game days. And when it’s not serving concessions this fall in Tiger Stadium, The Big Cheezy is slinging sandwiches nearby. It’s regularly parked outside The House in Tigerland for weekend late-night munchies. Acadian Perkins Plaza Shopping Center This Perkins Road shopping center has long been a mini hub for food stands and mobile eateries. Hours vary by season for Cou-Yon’s Express, Crawfish on the Geaux and The Sno Shop.

Breweries

Beer just tastes better with burgers—and just about anything food trucks dish out, really. Breweries like Tin Roof Brewing Co., Agile Brewing and Le Chien Brewing Company have their own food trucks onsite. The truck offerings rotate at breweries like Cypress Coast Brewing Co., Gilla Brewing Company and Rally Cap Brewing Company. (And Istrouma Eatery + Brewery has an eatery on-site.)

Food truck roundups

Food trucks are nearly a requirement for all types of local arts and music fests. But there is also a growing sector of events dedicated entirely to trucks.

Here are some recurring offerings:

• Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Roundups (three times a year)

• Food Truck Frenzy and other events at BREC’s parks

• Denham Springs’ Food Truck Fiesta in the Antique Village (multiple dates; the next is Oct. 21)

• Food Truck Fridays in Prairieville’s Oak Grove

• Bearded Events’ gatherings at places like Tanger Outlets in Gonzales and beyond

MORE PLACES TO FIND TRUCKS

IN BUSINESS’ PARKING LOTS

Food trucks follow the crowds of workers taking a lunch break, which explains why you might see trucks parked outside the Water Campus, the Louisiana Department of Health and even local schools.

OUTSIDE BARS

In the evenings, you’re likely to find a truck rolling toward the late shift outside spots like The Radio Bar in Mid City or Ralph’s Tavern in St. Francisville.

AT FARMERS MARKETS

These outdoor markets are great spots to find food trucks—from Denham Springs twice-monthly Marché in the Park to the Zachary Farmers and Artisans Market on Saturdays.

SEMI-PERMANENT SPOTS

Punch a handful of trucks into Google Maps, and it will pull up addresses. A few trucks park regularly enough in the same spots that you can count on them being there, such as: Chicky Sandos (5556 Complex Drive), Aztecas (9414 Florida Blvd.), Tastea (17198 Old Jefferson Highway in Prairieville), Sneaux Season (6650 Comite Drive in Baker) and Big J’s Side Porch (10808 Plank Road in Clinton).

This article was originally published in the October 2023 issue of 225 magazine.