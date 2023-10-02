Baton Rouge food trucks that serve desserts, coffee and drinks

Geaux Yo: Chill out with fro-yo and ice cream flavors like Pirate’s Treasure (made with caramel ice cream, Oreos and M&Ms), strawberry cheesecake ice cream and mocha cappuccino frozen yogurt. geauxyo.com

Mr. Milkshake: Treat yourself to sweet sundaes stacked sky-high with toppings like Thin Mints, peach cobbler, cupcakes, rock candy, orange gummy worms and chocolate chip cookie dough. Find it on Facebook

Ninja Snowballs: Craft the snoball of your dreams at this truck with more than 40 flavors like bubblegum, watermelon, cotton candy, margarita, mango, red velvet cake and root beer float. ninjasnowballs.com

Pie Eyed: Pair a craft beer with something sweet like a fried apple pie hand pie or something savory like a cheeseburger at this food truck serving at

Le Chien Brewing Company. pieeyed.com

Scooped Up: Put the cherry on top of a perfect event with this ice cream cart on wheels that stylishly serves scoops studded with toppings like Oreos, M&Ms, sprinkles, chocolate chips and marshmallows. scoopedupla.com

Sneaux Season: Grab a hot meal with fries and a drink, savory snacks and snoball flavors to-go like pink cotton candy, sour apple, strawberry, wedding cake and Tiger’s Blood. Find it on Facebook

Coffee

Espresso Geaux: Wake up and smell the coffee beans with an iced caramel macchiato, cold brew and sweet cream, or a flavored latte from this Watson-based traveling coffee truck.espressogeauxcoffee.square.site

Honey Dew Sips & Savory: Get charged up at this vintage camper cafe with herbal iced tea or coffee flavors like brown sugar cinnamon, maple bourbon pecan or cookie butter. Find it on Facebook

Drinks

Hurd’s Stirs: Take your lemonades and limeades up a notch at this drink truck that serves colorful lemonade flavors like strawberry, cherry, peach, pineapple, raspberry, blue raspberry, spearmint, lavender, wildberry and tropical. Find it on Facebook

Louisiana Lemonade: Feel like a kid again at this sunny yellow bus that sells fresh-squeezed lemonades, limeades, snoballs, frozen lemonade and limeade, smoothies, frappes and hot drinks like coffee, tea and hot chocolate. louisianalemonade.com

Sip 225: Bring the bar to your next event by booking this vintage mobile trailer that serves wine, beer, cocktails, mocktails, lemonade, tea, cold brew and bubbly on tap. Find it on Facebook.

The Tea: The options are endless at this tea trailer that roams LSU’s campus with uniquely named, vibrant loaded teas like Waltermalone, Polar Ice, Blue Apple Blast, Southern Belle, Peach on the Beach and Ocean Water. theteatrailer.com

This article was originally published in the October 2023 issue of 225 magazine.