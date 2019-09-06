Fashion and food are both art forms—here’s how local bakeries are mixing the mediums

September marks a transition to a brand-new style season. And while we’re updating our wardrobes with trendy kicks, prints and accessories for fall, why not find some inspiration in our sweets? We’ve spotted several bakeries around town whipping up fashion-forward creations. Whether you’re looking for a couture cupcake or a classic cookie, there’s a spot in the Capital City willing to execute your vision in a custom design.

MORE BAKES

These aren’t the only spots in the Capital Region offering glamorous, glittery goodness. They’re just the icing on the cake chock full of talented local cake and cookie artists.

Cake That (16117 Highway 44 in Prairieville) designs beautiful, custom cakes. Just tell the team what you’re looking for, and they’ll carry it out in cake form. cakethatla.com

Gourmet Girls (1660 Lobdell Ave.) is known for its gorgeous, artistic cake and cookie designs. It also makes chocolate bon-bon lipsticks that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. gourmetgirlsbr.com

Sweet Elizabeth Cake Designs (by appointment) is always creating an Instagram-worthy dessert—just check out its feed for plenty of examples. We have heart-eyes for its painted designer patterns—Lilly Pulitzer-inspired cake, anyone? sweetelizabethcakes.com

This article was originally published in the September 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.