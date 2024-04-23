This article was originally published with the November 2023 issue of 225 Magazine.

Baton Rouge is known for its culture, cuisine and a warm welcome to all—including our four-legged friends.

If you’re a pet owner looking to enjoy a meal while spending quality time with your furry companion, you’re in luck. Baton Rouge boasts a number of pet-friendly restaurants that offer not only delectable dishes but also a cozy outdoor atmosphere for both you and your pet. Whether you have a boisterous dog, a sociable cat, or a more exotic pet, there’s a spot for the two of you to enjoy some delightful dining.

Know of another dog- or pet-friendly patio? Send us tips at [email protected]. We’ll keep this story updated.

Agile Brewing

14141 Airline Highway

agile.beer

Albasha Greek & Lebanese

2561 Citiplace Court

albashabr.com

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

8342 Perkins Road

baovietkitchen.com

Barracuda Taco Stand

2504 Government St.

eatbarracuda.com

Basel’s Market

5435 Highland Road

Find Basel’s Market on Facebook

Beausoleil

7731 Jefferson Highway

beausoleilcoastal.com

Bengal Tap Room

421 Third St.

Find Bengal Tap Room on Facebook

Bistro Byronz

515 Mouton Street and 8200 Village Plaza Court

bistrobyronz.com

Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos

7673 Perkins Road Ste A5

bluecornrestaurant.com

Boru Ramen

1509 Government St.

boruramenbr.com

Brew Ha-Ha

711 Jefferson Highway, #2A

brewhahabr.com

The Bulldog Baton Rouge

4385 Perkins Road

bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com

Caliente Mexican Craving

1072 W. Lee Drive

calientemexicancraving.com

Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs

411 Ben Hur Road Ste. A

chebahut.com

The Chimes East

10870 Coursey Blvd

thechimes.com

City Roots Coffee Bar

1509 Government St

cityroots-coffee.business.site

City Slice Pizza & Pints

124 W Chimes St.

cityslicepizza.com

Cypress Coast Brewing Co.

5643 Government St.

cypresscoastbrewing.com

Cocha

445 N. Sixth St.

cochabr.com

City Pork Brasserie & Bar

7327 Jefferson Highway

citypork.com

Curbside

4158 Government St.

curbside-burgers.com

Frankie’s Dawg House

2318 Cedardale Ave.

frankiesdawghouse.com

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St.

frenchtruckcoffee.com

Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

3025 Perkins Road

gailsfineicecream.com

Highland Coffees

3350 Highland Road

highlandcoffeesbr.com

Happy’s Irish Pub

136 3rd St.

Find them on Facebook

Ivar’s

2954 Perkins Road

ivarssportsbar.com

Istrouma Brewing at Sugar Farms

5590 Bayou Paul Road

sugarfarmsla.com

Jolie Pearl

315 North Blvd

joliepearloysterbar.com

La Divina Italian Café

3535 Perkins Road, Ste. 360

ladivinagelateria.com

Le Madeleine French Bakery and Cafe

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd

lamadeleine.com

Louie’s Cafe

209 W State St

louiescafe.com

Leola’s Café and Coffee House

1857 Government St.

leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Drive

lighthousecoffeebr.com

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government St.

midcitybeergarden.com

MID TAP

660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.

midtapbr.com

Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Road

theoverpassmerchant.com

Pelican to Mars

2678 Government St.

Find Pelican to Mars on Facebook

Pizza Art Wine

7673 Perkins Road C1

pizzaartwine.com

Poor Boy Lloyd’s

201 Florida St.

poorboylloyds.com

Radio Bar

3079 Government St

theradiobar.com

Rally Cap Brewing Company

11212 Pennywood Ave.

rallycapbrewing.com

Red Stick Social

1503 Government St.

redsticksocial.com

Red Zeppelin Pizza

4395 Perkins Road

redzeppelinpizza.com

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

638 Jefferson Highway

reginellis.com

Rêve Coffee Lab

8211 Village Plaza Court, Bldg. 4 Ste. 1A

revecoffeeroasters.com

Schlittz & Giggles

2355 Ferndale Ave.

schlittz.com

The Shed BBQ

7477 Burbank Drive

theshedbbqbr.com

Smalls Sliders

4343 Nicholson Drive

smallssliders.com

The Smiling Dog

4215 S Sherwood Forest Blvd

smilingdogbr.com

Social Coffee

521 N. Third St. # B

socialcoffeebr.com

Southfin Southern Poké

4321 Perkins Road

southfinpoke.com

Spoke & Hub

5412 Government St.

spokeandhubbr.com

Superior Grill Highland

7333 Highland Road

highland.superiorgrill.com

Tin Roof Brewing Co.

1624 Wyoming St.

tinroofbeer.com

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

3838 Burbank Drive

walk-ons.com

Willie’s Restaurant and Bar

11260 Coursey Blvd

williesbr.com

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More

3155 Perkins Road

zippysburritos.com