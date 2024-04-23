This article was originally published with the November 2023 issue of 225 Magazine.
Baton Rouge is known for its culture, cuisine and a warm welcome to all—including our four-legged friends.
If you’re a pet owner looking to enjoy a meal while spending quality time with your furry companion, you’re in luck. Baton Rouge boasts a number of pet-friendly restaurants that offer not only delectable dishes but also a cozy outdoor atmosphere for both you and your pet. Whether you have a boisterous dog, a sociable cat, or a more exotic pet, there’s a spot for the two of you to enjoy some delightful dining.
Know of another dog- or pet-friendly patio? Send us tips at [email protected]. We’ll keep this story updated.
Agile Brewing
14141 Airline Highway
Albasha Greek & Lebanese
2561 Citiplace Court
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
8342 Perkins Road
baovietkitchen.com
Barracuda Taco Stand
2504 Government St.
Basel’s Market
5435 Highland Road
Find Basel’s Market on Facebook
Beausoleil
7731 Jefferson Highway
beausoleilcoastal.com
Bengal Tap Room
421 Third St.
Find Bengal Tap Room on Facebook
Bistro Byronz
515 Mouton Street and 8200 Village Plaza Court
bistrobyronz.com
Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos
7673 Perkins Road Ste A5
Boru Ramen
1509 Government St.
boruramenbr.com
Brew Ha-Ha
711 Jefferson Highway, #2A
The Bulldog Baton Rouge
4385 Perkins Road
bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com
Caliente Mexican Craving
1072 W. Lee Drive
Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs
411 Ben Hur Road Ste. A
chebahut.com
The Chimes East
10870 Coursey Blvd
City Roots Coffee Bar
1509 Government St
cityroots-coffee.business.site
City Slice Pizza & Pints
124 W Chimes St.
Cypress Coast Brewing Co.
5643 Government St.
cypresscoastbrewing.com
Cocha
445 N. Sixth St.
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
7327 Jefferson Highway
Curbside
4158 Government St.
curbside-burgers.com
Frankie’s Dawg House
2318 Cedardale Ave.
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St.
Gail’s Fine Ice Cream
3025 Perkins Road
Highland Coffees
3350 Highland Road
Happy’s Irish Pub
136 3rd St.
Find them on Facebook
Ivar’s
2954 Perkins Road
Istrouma Brewing at Sugar Farms
5590 Bayou Paul Road
sugarfarmsla.com
Jolie Pearl
315 North Blvd
joliepearloysterbar.com
La Divina Italian Café
3535 Perkins Road, Ste. 360
ladivinagelateria.com
Le Madeleine French Bakery and Cafe
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd
lamadeleine.com
Louie’s Cafe
209 W State St
louiescafe.com
Leola’s Café and Coffee House
1857 Government St.
Light House Coffee
257 Lee Drive
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government St.
midcitybeergarden.com
MID TAP
660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.
Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Road
Pelican to Mars
2678 Government St.
Find Pelican to Mars on Facebook
Pizza Art Wine
7673 Perkins Road C1
pizzaartwine.com
Poor Boy Lloyd’s
201 Florida St.
poorboylloyds.com
Radio Bar
3079 Government St
Rally Cap Brewing Company
11212 Pennywood Ave.
rallycapbrewing.com
Red Stick Social
1503 Government St.
Red Zeppelin Pizza
4395 Perkins Road
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
638 Jefferson Highway
Rêve Coffee Lab
8211 Village Plaza Court, Bldg. 4 Ste. 1A
Schlittz & Giggles
2355 Ferndale Ave.
schlittz.com
The Shed BBQ
7477 Burbank Drive
Smalls Sliders
4343 Nicholson Drive
smallssliders.com
The Smiling Dog
4215 S Sherwood Forest Blvd
Social Coffee
521 N. Third St. # B
Southfin Southern Poké
4321 Perkins Road
southfinpoke.com
Spoke & Hub
5412 Government St.
spokeandhubbr.com
Superior Grill Highland
7333 Highland Road
Tin Roof Brewing Co.
1624 Wyoming St.
tinroofbeer.com
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
3838 Burbank Drive
Willie’s Restaurant and Bar
11260 Coursey Blvd
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More
3155 Perkins Road
zippysburritos.com