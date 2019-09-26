Y’all, we get it. These are trying times. The weatherman says the first day of fall was Monday. And yes, the humidity is low, but it’s still 90 degrees outside. We’re dealing with an onslaught of political ads for the governor’s race. There are kids pleading with the United Nations to do something about climate change. The House launched an impeachment inquiry into the president. Old ladies are fighting with camels at truck stops. Everyone’s arguing on social media.

But just take a look at these cinnamon rolls. Check out that sugary icing. Smell the warm, fresh-baked dough. Forget about all that other stuff for a second and maybe just indulge?

In December 2016, 225 ran an entire cover story’s worth of stories all about comfort food in Baton Rouge. From grilled cheese to gumbo to bread pudding, we tried it all. And we felt a little better about life because of it.

At Strands Cafe, we snatched some of pastry chef Lilita Blanchard’s humungous cinnamon rolls before the morning rush and then wrote about how it might just be the most important thing you do all day. Now more than ever, that might be true.

Read on for the story here, and consider some other ways local comfort food might help you get through the rest of this week. You’ll thank us, just like we’re thanking those Strands cinnamon rolls.