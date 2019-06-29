Easy summer recipes that don’t overheat the kitchen

The Fourth of July is a favorite holiday because it is smack in the middle of summer and gives us an opportunity to share a fun meal with friends and family.

Though we love to grill on any occasion, we’re not fond of standing over a hot flame for too long in the scorching summer heat. So we decided to resurrect one of our favorite dishes: Grilled Crab Cakes.

They are delicate, delicious and grill up in just a couple of minutes. Because crab cakes tend to be more formal, we made them into a casual sandwich—perfectly appropriate for a poolside or patio meal.

We paired the sandwich with Yuca Fries, a side dish Tracey became obsessed with last summer when we visited Miami. The combination is delicious.

For dessert, we went retro with a throwback from the 1970s: a Fresh Strawberry Poke Cake. We updated it a bit to feature fresher ingredients than the cake you may remember from your childhood. The result is a light and refreshing dessert that is just the thing for a Fourth of July feast.

ON THE MENU:

• Baked Yuca Fries

• Grilled Crab Cake on Brioche Bun with Creole Sauce

• Fresh Strawberry Poke Cake

BAKED YUCA FRIES

Without realizing it, we both planned family trips to Miami last summer. And as luck would have it, the trips overlapped. Sisters do tend to think alike. While there, we fell in love with the Cuban and Caribbean cuisines. One of the side dishes Tracey became obsessed with was yuca fries. Yuca is the root of the cassava plant. The thick, rough outer layer must be peeled, but inside is white flesh that can be boiled and served similar to potatoes. The yuca’s mild and slightly nutty flavor is delicious when prepared like french fries—or in this case, a slightly healthier baked version. You can find yuca in the produce section of most major grocery stores like Whole Foods and Albertsons or at many local Hispanic groceries.

Servings: 6

2 pounds fresh yuca

1¼ teaspoons salt

½ cup olive oil

¼ teaspoon pepper

1. Use a potato peeler to peel the yuca. Once the tough skin has been removed, cut the flesh into thick fries.

2. Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil seasoned with 1 teaspoon of the salt.

3. Drop the yuca pieces into the boiling water. Blanch for 2 to 3 minutes or until they are just beginning to become tender.

4. Drain. Run the yuca under cold water to prevent them from overcooking.

5. Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large baking sheet with nonstick foil.

6. Pat the yuca dry and place in a large bowl. Toss with the olive oil, remaining salt and pepper.

7. Arrange them in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, turning every 10 minutes to make sure they cook evenly.

8. The fries are ready when they are golden and crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Serve immediately.

GRILLED CRAB CAKE ON BRIOCHE BUN WITH CREOLE SAUCE

Crab cakes are a treat, and this recipe is a family favorite. It is easy to put together, and it can be made ahead of time and chilled until you are ready to throw the cakes on the grill. Using both lump crab meat and claw meat means there isn’t a lot of filler, allowing that crab flavor to shine through. The beauty is that everything in the cakes is fully cooked, so the grill is really just a way to heat them through. They also can be pan seared or baked in the oven. We like a soft brioche roll for the bread with sweet butter lettuce and a slice of ripe tomato. For the dressing, our Creole sauce adds just the right amount of tang to this decadent sandwich.

Servings: 6

For the crab cakes:

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped red or yellow bell pepper

1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

1 pound crab claw meat

½ teaspoon Creole seasoning

¼ cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons hot sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 cup plain panko breadcrumbs

1. In a large skillet, melt the butter. Sauté the onion, celery and bell pepper until they are soft, about 3 to 4 minutes.

2. Gently pick through the crabmeat and claw meat to make sure there aren’t any shells. Try not to break it up as you pick through it. Place in a mixing bowl.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the Creole seasoning, lemon juice, hot sauce, mayonnaise and mustard.

4. Fold in the sautéed vegetables. Pour this mixture over the crabmeat.

5. Gently mix in the breadcrumbs until everything is well combined.

6. Make 12 3-inch by 2-inch round patties. Place them on a baking sheet in a single layer. Cool in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

7. Heat the grill and brush it with oil to prevent the crab cakes from sticking.

8. Grill the crab cakes for 4 to 5 minutes per side.

For the Creole sauce:

Yields 2 cups

¼ cup chopped red bell peppers

¼ cup chopped green onions (tops and bottoms)

¼ cup capers

¼ cup Creole mustard

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons hot sauce

¼ teaspoon Creole seasoning

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients together.

2. Stir well until everything is completely incorporated.

3. Cover and chill for at least one hour. This sauce is best when made several hours ahead.

FRESH STRAWBERRY POKE CAKE

Poke cakes came into fashion in the 1970s. They were originally made using boxed cake mixes, Jell-O and a Cool Whip topping—the basic food groups of those midcentury years, right? The cake got its name from the holes you poke all over the top so the toppings can seep inside. We decided to update the recipe, and the outcome is quite delicious. To keep it hassle-free, we still use a box cake mix. There are many good ones out there, including some all-natural options. In place of Cool Whip and strawberry-flavored Jell-O, we opted for fresh whipped cream and an easy homemade strawberry sauce. The outcome is every bit as successful as its predecessor, but the flavor is far better and much more natural and bright.

Servings: About 12

1 box white or yellow cake mix (prepared with the ingredients suggested on the box)

4 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. Prepare the cake mix according to the package directions. Pour the batter into the prepared dish. Bake the cake 30 to 35 minutes or until a tester in the center comes out clean.

3. While the cake is in the oven, place the chopped strawberries in a food processor and pulse until pureed.

4. Pour the pureed strawberries into a sauce pot along with the lemon juice, sugar and cornstarch.

5. Stir until well combined. Heat the mixture over medium heat until it begins to bubble and coat the back of a spoon. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly.

6. Once the cake is out of the oven, use the back of a narrow wooden spoon to poke holes all over the cake.

7. While the cake is still warm, pour the condensed milk evenly over the cake, allowing it to seep into the holes.

8. Spread the fresh strawberry sauce evenly on top of this layer, letting it seep into the holes as well.

9. Allow the cake to cool. Cover and place in the fridge to chill for several hours or overnight.

10. Before serving, use an electric mixer to whip up the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla, and continue whipping until all is incorporated and the cream is just set.

11. Spread the whipped cream evenly over the poke cake and continue to chill until you are ready to serve.

This article was originally published in the July 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.