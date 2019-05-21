Conquer your stage fright at this open mic night tonight

If you’re an aspiring poet, singer, comedian or just want a good show with good food, head over to Spanish Town Market tonight, May 21, for its Open Mic Night. Grab some grub from the kitchen 5-8 p.m. Catch the show, hosted by local musician Cody Riker, starting at 6 p.m.

Spanish Town Market is at 701 Spanish Town Road.

Play like a kid again at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Take a trip back in time and across the Caribbean at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s second KNOCKturnal Nights: Grown Ups at Play event this Wednesday, May 22. Dress in your favorite 1950s Cuban attire for Havana Ooh-Knock-Knock 7-9 p.m. Grab a tropical cocktail and some food while listening to music.

Tickets are $25 for individuals, $35 for couples and $125 for VIP couples. Tickets can be purchased here. The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

Taste local bites and mingle with Southern University athletics members Thursday

Meet your favorite Southern University coaches and team members while enjoying local cuisine at the Taste of the Jag Food Expo this Thursday, May 23. Make your way to the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel atrium 6:30-10 p.m. and listen to live music by jazz and R&B band The Michael Foster Project. Don’t miss the Battle of the Healthy Chef Competition, during which competing chefs will create tasty and healthy dishes in under 30 minutes.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door, and tickets can be purchased here. The Belle of Baton Rouge is at 102 France St.

Sip on wine while you dine at The Gregory this Friday

Enjoy five delicious courses coupled with gourmet wines at The Gregory at the Watermark Hotel this Friday, May 24. Reserve your spot at the Trinchero Family Estates & Neyers Winery paired dinner 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are $95, you can find information on reservations here. The Gregory is at 150 Third St.

Bistro Byronz Americana introduces a new summer concert series

Listen to live music this Saturday, May 25, at the Bistro Byronz Americana location in Zachary. Local band Fugitive Poets takes the stage to kick off the restaurant’s summer music series, which will run until the end of July. Check out other local acts like Captain Green, Polly Pry, Shipwrecked and more throughout the summer.

Bistro Byronz Americana is at 1185 Americana Blvd. in Zachary.

Stock up on fresh produce at this month’s White Star farmers market

It’s time for this month’s White Star Farmer’s Market. Head over to White Star Market this Sunday, May 26, to shop local produce, goods and makers noon-4 p.m. Listen to live music by Stuart DeRouen 1-4 p.m. Find more information here on this month’s farmer’s market vendors. Read 225 Dine‘s feature on the White Star farmers market series here.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.