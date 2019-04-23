It’s been almost a year since White Star Market opened its doors to the public for the first time. Since then, the food hall has provided a platform for local chefs to share their talents.

And now, the market is sharing that platform with farmers and artists, too, with its new monthly White Star Farmers Market. This Sunday, April 28, will kick off the second market, where local artisans and entrepreneurs will showcase their goods in the breezeway leading up to the White Star entrance.

White Star Market co-owner Whitney Gaines says the idea for the farmers market has been in the works since the food hall first opened. As the space flourished, it began hosting pop-up events for artists, fitness businesses, nonprofits and more. As demand increased, the White Star team decided to offer a recurring event.

The White Star Farmers Market was born, setting up outside the food hall the last Sunday of every month.

At the first event in March, guests could browse vendors selling mushrooms, jellies and jams, fresh flowers, and products such as candles, mugs and jewelry. At this weekend’s event, attendees can expect to find pork cuts and fresh eggs from T Moise Farms, honey and skin care products by O’Neill’s Apiary, original artwork by Pottery by Osa and Mia Rose Designs, among many more vendors. There will also be live music.

The White Star team hopes to continue growing the market, adding vendors and potentially increasing the event’s frequency. Ultimately, Gaines says, providing interaction between local makers and their customers builds community.

“There are many people who are able to sell merchandise with just a photo on social media,” Gaines says. “And while selling is important, so is the reason behind the goods. … Creating more opportunities for farmers and makers to get in front of their customers allows them the opportunity to share their story and make meaningful connections.”

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St. The White Star Farmers Market is April 28, 1-4 p.m. Follow White Star on Facebook or Instagram for updates about the May market.