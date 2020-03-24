Even though officials have issued a statewide stay-at-home directive, restaurants are still open for business—offering takeout, delivery and drive-thru. That means your favorite Baton Rouge restaurants are still there for you with your favorite dishes.

And we could all use a break from our own kitchens this week.

At 225 Dine, we’re all about supporting the local restaurant scene. So we put together a list of Baton Rouge area restaurants, cafes and caterers that are providing takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and drive-thru options during the COVID-19 crises. We didn’t realize at the time how much response it would receive, but today the list is at nearly 250 restaurants!

We’re updating it daily to provide the best information for you by neighborhood, so you can drive just down the street to pick up a delicious meal safely.

Read on for the full list here and please continue to let us know in the comments of any restaurants we’re missing!