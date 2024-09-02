Capital Region fall festival lineup

Sept. 5, 12, 19 + 26

Perkins Rowe Town Square

The Coverly Brothers, JC Melancon Band, Peyton Falgoust Band and The V-Tones comprise this month’s lineup for the free Thursday evening concerts. The outdoor shows are staged in the heart of the popular retail and entertainment development, but in the event of rain they’re held in the adjacent Great Hall.

Sept. 13, 20 + 27

Rhorer Plaza

The Friday night free live outdoor music series brings local and national artists like Peyton Falgoust Band, Dominick Michael and George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners. Food, beverage and art vendors add to the fun.

Sept. 14

L’Auberge Hotel & Casino

A day of seminars is followed by the evening Grand Tasting, with food and more than 50 bourbons and whiskeys. The 21-and-older gathering benefits Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.

Sept. 25 + 29

Manship Theatre

Join theater buffs across 500 nationwide venues to view the finalists of the Manhattan Short Film Festival, then cast a vote for your fave film and actors.

Sept. 26

Main Street Market

Experience the long-awaited unveiling of the Main Street Market at this BREADA fundraiser showcasing food by local restaurants, craft cocktails, live music and a silent auction. Read more about Farm Fête and other food-centric fall gatherings here.

Sept. 27

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

Dress in your best safari chic and head for the 10th annual gathering at the zoo, with craft beer, food from local restaurants and live music. Grab a VIP option for extra perks.

Sept. 29

Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge

Spend a Sunday meandering through a tasting area replete with sausage, sauerkraut and other nibbles, and swig international beers provided by Mockler Beverage Read more about Baton Rouge Oktoberfest

October

Oct. 5-6

The LSU Hilltop Arboretum

Scoop up a new plant baby from a selection of thousands of native and traditional trees, flowers and ornamental grasses.

Oct. 3, 10, 17 + 24

Perkins Rowe Town Square

The music series continues with The Remnants, Leif Meche Band, Chubby Carrier and Phat Hat. Bring the kiddos Oct. 3 for Family Night.

Oct. 5

Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge

Giddy up! A little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, the second annual music fest returns under a canopy of oak trees with headliner Whitey Morgan and the 78’s. Read all about Federales Fest here.

Oct. 5

Main Library at Goodwood

The scent of shawarma fills the air at this annual celebration of Lebanese culture. Sample homemade desserts and meat pies, or try a salad at the Tabbouleh Showdown.

Oct. 5

Perkins Rowe

Artists show off their pottery, permanent jewelry, paintings and more over a day of live music and entertainment.

Oct. 5, 12, 19 + 26

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Wander through corn fields and climb hay mountains. And if you dare, bring a flashlight for the Night Maze on Oct. 26.

Oct. 6, 13, 20 + 27

Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza

After brunch, beeline for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s afternoon concert series showcasing Louisiana musicians.

Oct. 11

Main Library at Goodwood

Brats. Beers. Bach. Pack a picnic spread and some craft brews, and prepare to be serenaded by Baton Rouge Symphony’s rendition of Bach’s baroque beats.

Oct. 11, 18 + 25

Rhorer Plaza

Downtown’s fall music series concludes with Southern Avenue, Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers and the Southdown Souls featuring Chris LeBlanc.

Oct. 17

Dozens of teams face off in a jambalaya competition—and a cornhole tournament, too.

Oct. 17-19

Raising Cane’s River Center

Junior League Baton Rouge’s annual ticketed market serves as a local kickoff to the season of giving. Snag goodies like clothing, decor and culinary goods.

Oct. 19 + 20

Henry Turner Jr. and his friends are back for a weekend of art and music with genres ranging from blues and reggae to contemporary and Christian.

Oct. 19

Main Library at Goodwood

Scientists and artists of all ages gather to “show and tell” their experiments, inventions and crafts.

Oct. 19-20 + 26-27

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

Get camera-ready for a series of Halloween photo ops, plus a pint-sized pumpkin patch, children’s activities and more.

Oct. 24-Nov. 3

Airline Highway Park

Ride the Ferris wheel, marvel at a magician or gawk at the racing pigs and animatronic dinos.

Oct. 24-27

Multiple locations

The four-day affair is organized by local nonprofit 10/31 Consortium. This year, costumers are invited to interpret the theme “They Walk Among Us” across six events. Read more about the Fifolet Halloween Festival here.

November

Nov. 2

Downtown Baton Rouge

Bookworms can get up close and personal with hundreds of authors and poets, listen in on literary panels or find new reads to stock up their shelves.

Nov. 3

North Fourth Street, Downtown Baton Rouge

The event lures hundreds of pet owners and beer lovers. Local breweries, home brewers and big-name distributors haul kegs and cans, and pop-up their tents along downtown’s North Fourth Street. Read more about Cap City Beer Fest here.

Nov. 8-10

Multiple locations

A weekend-long fest chock-full of culinary-focused events like barbecues, dinner parties and grand tastings where attendees can enjoy libations while indulging in creations from Louisiana and Mississippi chefs.

Nov. 22

Mid City

Follow the twinkling lights down Government Street and neighboring roads to find local makers, creators, artisans and more popping up with handmade goods like art, home decor, sourdough, cookies and more.

On the road

Sept. 19-22

The Louisiana Food and Wine Festival

The second edition of this annual festival aims to prove there’s good cookin’ to be found not only in New Orleans but statewide—and particularly in Acadiana, where the event is staged. Read more about the event here.

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.