Furry friends, unlimited beer: What to expect at the Cap City Beer Fest

Attendees can also smash seltzers, coffee and non-alcoholic bevs. There’s a lineup of around eight to 10 local food trucks, too.

Drinkers have to be 21 or older, but all are welcome to come out and enjoy the day, says Gwen Palagi, volunteer co-chair of the festival’s planning committee. Wristbands must be purchased to sample, but they’re not required to enter the festival.

Non-drinking and younger attendees are welcome to walk-through, play giant lawn games, or find a shady spot to pet the pups.

Massive or teacup sized. Groomed or scruffy. All dogs are welcome to accompany their owners—on a leash. And though ales flow freely, cuddly pooches steal a good bit of the spotlight.

“The whole idea is to bring the community together so that we have an opportunity to share more information about the shelter, and connect people with the shelter in a different way,” Palagi says. “And just remind folks that there are so many adoptable pets available.”

Cap City Beer Fest

Nov. 3

North Fourth Street

Downtown Baton Rouge

caabr.org

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.