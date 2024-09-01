Pretzels, stein-hoisting contest and German-inspired fun: Baton Rouge Oktoberfest returns

Break out the braids, grab a pretzel and hoist your stein—Baton Rouge Oktoberfest returns Sept. 29 with all the pageantry associated with the original Bavarian event.

There’s no need to travel when a $40 ticket provides access to live music, games and German-inspired food here at home.

The third annual Baton Rouge Oktoberfest, organized by the Greater Baton Rouge Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, takes place at Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge, the bucolic Arabian horse farm on Jefferson Highway. Spend a Sunday meandering through a tasting area replete with sausage, sauerkraut and other nibbles, and swig international beers provided by Mockler Beverage. Dance to local live music by Pants Party, smile for the camera through a festive photo board and test your mettle in all manner of zany competitions.