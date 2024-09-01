10+ south Louisiana festivals worth a day trip this fall

Celebrate Louisiana’s sweetest crop with parades, car shows, live entertainment and more.

Sept. 27 + 28

NOLA Coffee Festival

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Have some cups of joe with two days of coffee education, barista demos and tastings from over 25 roasters.

Oct. 2-6

St. Tammany Parish Fair

St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds

Step right up! This fair celebrates 115 years of rodeos, pageants, music, food, exhibits, rides and more.

Oct. 4-6

Louisiana Cattle Festival & Fair

Downtown Abbeville

Moo-ve it on over to Abbeville for cattle shows, parades, tasty eats and plenty of room for a few fais do-dos.

Oct. 16-27

New Orleans Film Festival

Various locations

Grab the popcorn. This Oscar-qualifying film fest gathers movie fans for screenings of over 150 films.

Oct. 26

Sweet Dough Pie Festival

Grand Coteau Town Park

Get your sweet treat fix with sugary desserts stuffed with custards and fruity fillings made by pastry chefs and home bakers.

Nov. 2

NOLA Zydeco Fest

Crescent Park

Taste and see what Louisiana Creole culture has to offer with flavorful cuisine, art vendors, dance classes and more.

Nov. 7-10

Port Barre Cracklin Festival

Veteran’s Memorial Park

Follow the savory smell of deep fried cracklins to find a carnival, pageants, live swamp pop music and more.

Nov. 9 + 10

Covington Three Rivers Art Festival

Downtown Covington

Hundreds of local artists pop up in Covington for this outdoor, juried festival.

Nov. 9 + 10

Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival

Louis Armstrong Park

Feast on gumbo varieties while listening to the sweet stylings of brass bands.

Nov. 21-24

Southern Screen Festival

Downtown Lafayette

Film lovers and moviemakers can participate in screenings, panels, parties and more.

Nov. 16

Beignet Festival

New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds

Sample sugar-dusted and savory stuffed beignets, and enjoy live music, an art market and a beer garden.

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.