10+ south Louisiana festivals worth a day trip this fall

Sept. 13
Yacht Rock Beer Fest
Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville
Slam free beer samples and dance along to live music performances covering some yacht rock hits.
Sept. 26-29
Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival
Main Street in New Iberia
Celebrate Louisiana’s sweetest crop with parades, car shows, live entertainment and more.
New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Have some cups of joe with two days of coffee education, barista demos and tastings from over 25 roasters.
St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
Step right up! This fair celebrates 115 years of rodeos, pageants, music, food, exhibits, rides and more.
Downtown Abbeville
Moo-ve it on over to Abbeville for cattle shows, parades, tasty eats and plenty of room for a few fais do-dos.
Various locations
Grab the popcorn. This Oscar-qualifying film fest gathers movie fans for screenings of over 150 films.
Grand Coteau Town Park
Get your sweet treat fix with sugary desserts stuffed with custards and fruity fillings made by pastry chefs and home bakers.
Crescent Park
Taste and see what Louisiana Creole culture has to offer with flavorful cuisine, art vendors, dance classes and more.
Veteran’s Memorial Park
Follow the savory smell of deep fried cracklins to find a carnival, pageants, live swamp pop music and more.
Downtown Covington
Hundreds of local artists pop up in Covington for this outdoor, juried festival.
Louis Armstrong Park
Feast on gumbo varieties while listening to the sweet stylings of brass bands.
Downtown Lafayette
Film lovers and moviemakers can participate in screenings, panels, parties and more.
New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds
Sample sugar-dusted and savory stuffed beignets, and enjoy live music, an art market and a beer garden.
