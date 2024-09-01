×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Festival eats: Food-centric gatherings not to miss this fall

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson

Savored in a social atmosphere and unshackled by the conventions of a sit-down meal, festival fare is its own delightful gastronomic category—especially in Louisiana.

Who doesn’t love being unleashed at a community gathering to hunt down the best bites and sips? Bring on the small plates, we say. Let’s have a taste of those diminutive party pick-ups. Sign us up for something homespun and deep-fried, washed down with craft beer or an inventive cocktail.

Here’s a taste of what you’ll find.

City Club of Baton Rouge served pumpkin ricotta tartlets at last year’s Farm Fête. Photo by Photo by Jenn Ocken / Courtesy BREADA
Smooth operators

Louisiana Bourbon Fest

Sept. 14

Meander from table to table for pours of dozens of high-end bourbons and whiskeys while dining on detailed small plates from local chefs. There’s serious value behind this festival’s $100 Grand Tasting ticket price.

Good dirt

Farm Fête

Sept. 26

Experience what happens when some of the area’s top chefs and mixologists get creative with Louisiana ingredients. Pumpkin ricotta tartlets and strawberrytopped scratch-made cakes were among last year’s faves, along with herb-infused rum cocktails.

At this month’s Farm Fête, Cocha will serve a cucumber gazpacho with cucumber crema, minced red onion, poached Gulf shrimp and dill. Photo by Collin Richie
Knotted up

Baton Rouge Oktoberfest

Sept. 29

Sausage, beer and pretzels dunked in beer cheddar sauce or German-inspired mustard are part of the bold and savory lineup found at this year’s event. You’ll feel like you’re in Munich.

Shawarma shot

Baton Rouge Lebanese Fest

Oct. 5

Baton Rouge’s well-established love for Lebanese cuisine has a new outlet. This second annual festival will boost awareness of Lebanon’s rich culture and fare with homemade tabbouleh, baklava and meat pies, plus shawarma, gyros and hummus from Serop’s Café.

Gyros Salad at Serop’s Cafe. File photo
Get crafty

Cap City Beer Fest

Nov. 3

From porters and pilsners to ales and stouts, there’s a generous variety of suds at this downtown gathering. Combine your swigs with noshes from a swarm of local food trucks.

Cap City Beer Fest. Photo by Collin Richie
A moveable feast

White Light Night

Nov. 22

More than 50 bars, restaurants and retailers participate in this annual arts bazaar spanning 2.5 miles on and around Government Street in Mid City. Along with live music and local art, find culinary options like Tex-Mex, Sonoran-style tacos, Indian street food, Japanese and Korean frozen treats, spicy wings and more. A list like that can mean only one thing: Come hungry.

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


Latest Stories