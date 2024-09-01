Festival eats: Food-centric gatherings not to miss this fall

Smooth operators

Louisiana Bourbon Fest

Sept. 14

Meander from table to table for pours of dozens of high-end bourbons and whiskeys while dining on detailed small plates from local chefs. There’s serious value behind this festival’s $100 Grand Tasting ticket price.

Good dirt

Farm Fête

Sept. 26

Experience what happens when some of the area’s top chefs and mixologists get creative with Louisiana ingredients. Pumpkin ricotta tartlets and strawberrytopped scratch-made cakes were among last year’s faves, along with herb-infused rum cocktails.

Knotted up

Baton Rouge Oktoberfest

Sept. 29

Sausage, beer and pretzels dunked in beer cheddar sauce or German-inspired mustard are part of the bold and savory lineup found at this year’s event. You’ll feel like you’re in Munich.

Shawarma shot

Baton Rouge Lebanese Fest

Oct. 5

Baton Rouge’s well-established love for Lebanese cuisine has a new outlet. This second annual festival will boost awareness of Lebanon’s rich culture and fare with homemade tabbouleh, baklava and meat pies, plus shawarma, gyros and hummus from Serop’s Café.

Get crafty

Cap City Beer Fest

Nov. 3

From porters and pilsners to ales and stouts, there’s a generous variety of suds at this downtown gathering. Combine your swigs with noshes from a swarm of local food trucks.

A moveable feast

White Light Night

Nov. 22

More than 50 bars, restaurants and retailers participate in this annual arts bazaar spanning 2.5 miles on and around Government Street in Mid City. Along with live music and local art, find culinary options like Tex-Mex, Sonoran-style tacos, Indian street food, Japanese and Korean frozen treats, spicy wings and more. A list like that can mean only one thing: Come hungry.

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.