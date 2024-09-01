Festival eats: Food-centric gatherings not to miss this fall

Savored in a social atmosphere and unshackled by the conventions of a sit-down meal, festival fare is its own delightful gastronomic category—especially in Louisiana.
Who doesn’t love being unleashed at a community gathering to hunt down the best bites and sips? Bring on the small plates, we say. Let’s have a taste of those diminutive party pick-ups. Sign us up for something homespun and deep-fried, washed down with craft beer or an inventive cocktail.
Here’s a taste of what you’ll find.
Smooth operators
Louisiana Bourbon Fest
Sept. 14
Meander from table to table for pours of dozens of high-end bourbons and whiskeys while dining on detailed small plates from local chefs. There’s serious value behind this festival’s $100 Grand Tasting ticket price.
Good dirt
Farm Fête
Sept. 26
Experience what happens when some of the area’s top chefs and mixologists get creative with Louisiana ingredients. Pumpkin ricotta tartlets and strawberrytopped scratch-made cakes were among last year’s faves, along with herb-infused rum cocktails.
Knotted up
Baton Rouge Oktoberfest
Sept. 29
Sausage, beer and pretzels dunked in beer cheddar sauce or German-inspired mustard are part of the bold and savory lineup found at this year’s event. You’ll feel like you’re in Munich.
Shawarma shot
Baton Rouge Lebanese Fest
Oct. 5
Baton Rouge’s well-established love for Lebanese cuisine has a new outlet. This second annual festival will boost awareness of Lebanon’s rich culture and fare with homemade tabbouleh, baklava and meat pies, plus shawarma, gyros and hummus from Serop’s Café.
Get crafty
Cap City Beer Fest
Nov. 3
From porters and pilsners to ales and stouts, there’s a generous variety of suds at this downtown gathering. Combine your swigs with noshes from a swarm of local food trucks.
A moveable feast
White Light Night
Nov. 22
More than 50 bars, restaurants and retailers participate in this annual arts bazaar spanning 2.5 miles on and around Government Street in Mid City. Along with live music and local art, find culinary options like Tex-Mex, Sonoran-style tacos, Indian street food, Japanese and Korean frozen treats, spicy wings and more. A list like that can mean only one thing: Come hungry.
This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.