Beat the brutal Baton Rouge summer heat with cold treats

GOING GREEN

Teatery’s creamy green avocado smoothie guarantees a whole fresh avocado in every cup. If avocados aren’t your thing, Teatery has brought back boba ice cream bars to help you chill out in the summer heat. teaterybr.com

SHAKIN’ IT UP

If a thick shake in a traditional New Orleans flavor would make for the perfect addition to your hot summer day, try the Creole Cream Cheese Malt from Fat Cow. For a more classic cool down, try a chocolate and peanut butter malt. fatcowburgers.com

COUNTER THE HEAT

David’s Drink from Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt is a yogurt shake blended with milk, honey, granola and sunflower seeds. Other cool options from Counter Culture include a frozen yogurt take on a banana split or frozen yogurt topped with fruit, granola and honey. counterculturebr.com

FLOCK TO FRUTTA

The Pink Flamingo smoothie from Frutta Bowls combines pitaya—also known as dragon fruit—pineapple, mango and almond milk for a fruity way to brighten your day. If pitaya is not your thing, Frutta Bowls offers plenty of chilly alternatives like its Chocolate Explosion or Green Machine smoothies. fruttabowls.com

TOUCH DOWN

Death Valley popsicles at Rock ’n’ Pops are perfect for those hot days spent dreaming about fall Saturday nights. Half grape-flavored purple and half lemonade-flavored yellow, this popsicle is perfect for showing your Tiger pride. rocknpops.com

POP ON OVER

If summer heat leaves you dreaming of Christmas in July, try the eggnog ice cream bar from PoPaletas. For those not singing “Jingle Bells” yet, there are plenty of other popsicle and ice cream bar flavors to choose from. Find PoPaletas on Facebook

MORE MOCHI

Black Sesame Mochi from Southfin Southern Poké is the perfect shade to complement those bright summer days. The black sesame ice cream is wrapped in sweet rice paper. Southfin offers other flavors of mochi, including the classics: chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. southfinpoke.com

This article was originally published in the June 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.