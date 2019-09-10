Ever since opening earlier this summer, Rouj Creole has been packed. It’s hard to even get a space in the restaurant’s parking lot. With food and a restaurant experience so popular, we wondered what goes on behind the scenes in the kitchen to keep the mood light. We sat down with the restaurant’s executive chef, Rory Winget, to find out what’s on his cooking playlist.

What have you been listening to lately? Volbeat and hard rock always have my heart.

What’s your go-to music genre or artist while you’re in the kitchen? I have to have a little AC/DC in my head to get fired up for every day.

Do you associate a certain music genre or artist with a specific type of cooking? Creole and jazz have been a great combination.

Is there a particular music genre or artist that gets you in the zone or ready to create? The blues, believe it or not, has always been one to get my inspiration moving, going back to my City Pork days. What’s better than barbecue and blues?

Any other thoughts on cooking and music? I just love the way music puts all of our chefs in a good mood. Although it always gets turned off for “business time.”

Cooking and music go hand in hand. When our ovens and burners are on full blast, so are our speakers. The same is true for most local chefs. The perfect playlist often changes depending on what you're whipping up. That's why we've started a new 225 Dine series asking Red Stick chefs about their favorite tunes both in and out of the kitchen.

