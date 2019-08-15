Cooking and music go hand in hand. When our ovens and burners are on full blast, so are our speakers. The same is true for most local chefs. The perfect playlist often changes depending on what you’re whipping up. That’s why we’ve started a new 225 Dine series asking Red Stick chefs about their favorite tunes both in and out of the kitchen.

For our new playlist series, we’ve already heard from the leading ladies at Gov’t Taco, whose musicians of choice vary from Beethoven to Céline Dion. Next up: Jonathan Breaux, executive chef at The Overpass Merchant.

What have you been listening to lately?

I’ve been listening to the podcast My Favorite Murder when I walk my dogs, but I can’t play that in a kitchen. So lately, it’s been a good mix of Shania Twain and Built to Spill. Tim Maia’s album Nobody Can Live Forever is a great go-to as well lately. I also listen to Tuff Gnarl, aka Hal Lambert, on KLSU Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. As far as local musicians, I would also say Smooth Cat and the Ninth Life is great, as well as Wumbo and Butcher’s Dozen.

What’s your go-to music genre or artist while you’re in the kitchen?

I’m all over the place when it comes to everyday music. But my most frequently listened-to music is probably Frank Zappa, Ween and Grateful Dead. My favorite song right now is probably a cover of “Althea” by Winston Marshall, Kodiak Blue and Shura.

Do you associate a certain music genre or artist with a specific type of cooking?

My taste in music and food is similar because they’re both all over the place. … That’s the best way I can explain it. I have a playlist with 70+ hours of music, and I put it on shuffle. The mood changes a lot.

Is there a particular music genre or artist that gets you in the zone or ready to create?

I usually find that when I’m in a creative groove I’m listening to Phish or the Dead.

Any other thoughts on cooking and music?

Listen to as much music as possible. If you don’t like it, skip it. But at least you can say you gave it a shot. Unless it’s “Old Town Road”—nobody needs to hear that anymore.

