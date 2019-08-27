So, how did that hand-tossed, Neapolitan-style pie from Rocca Pizzeria end up on your plate? Turns out with a little help from the music of Britney Spears, Natalie Imbruglia and a Guardians of the Galaxy mixtape. Read on to find out what tunes keep Jourdan Fulbright and the rest of the Rocca team going in the kitchen.

What’s your go-to music genre or artist while you’re in the kitchen? Mostly, I just try to keep it upbeat and something that everyone can agree on. I prefer to do late ’60s and ’70s—something along the lines of “Awesome Mix Vol. 1.” ’90s music is always a hit. And if everyone’s feeling goofy, the 2000s can be fun. (Picture a bunch of bearded men singing “Oops I Did It Again.”) And I don’t think anyone’s EVER gone wrong playing funk on a Saturday night.

Do you associate a certain music genre or artist with a specific type of cooking? Not really, though I’ve had certain chefs in the past play the music of the cuisine we’re cooking. I really love that, because food is a great entry to learning a new culture and playing music from the same area is a great way to underscore that.

Is there a particular music genre or artist that gets you in the zone or ready to create? Honestly, music is such an important part of life for cooks that it is nearly ever-present. So when I want to sit down and make a menu, I like going outside and just listening to the birds, wind in the trees, the peace and quiet.

Any other thoughts on cooking and music? I think my favorite music and kitchen stories comes from my time at the Overpass Merchant. Jon Breaux is an incredible chef and a better man. He let us get away with a lot there that led to some weird goings-on. Nobody knows how it happened anymore, but somehow we got into the habit of playing “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia each night at 9 p.m. It was an awesome way to break up the rush, laugh a little bit and know that your night was ending soon. We’d have servers come running into the kitchen, stressed out of their minds, and they would hear that song and start laughing and finish up their shifts a little easier.

