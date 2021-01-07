Andy’s Frozen Custard to open first Baton Rouge location this month

Andy’s Frozen Custard is opening its first Baton Rouge location later this month on Lee Drive, across from the Arlington Marketplace. The menu features a mix of concretes, sundaes, splits, shakes and more.

The restaurant will be the first location in Baton Rouge for the Southern custard chain, which expanded into the Louisiana market last year with a Bossier City location. The Baton Rouge restaurant is scheduled to open the third week of January.

