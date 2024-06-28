×
225’s most-read stories of June 2024

We all felt it: The energy in Baton Rouge was just different this month. As local restaurants prepared for a possible visit by viral TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee, we all reveled in just how much this city has to show off.

And the Capital Region recently welcomed several new culinary arrivals, from a Central Texas-inspired barbecue joint to a stylish Perkins Road snoball stand. In June, 225 also toured the local frozen dessert and cottage bakery scenes, mapped St. Bruno Bread Co.’s rapid rise, and kept celebrating our first class of Twenty in their 20s.

Here’s what you might have missed, courtesy this month’s most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com.

10. Exploring Asian frozen treats like bingsu and taiyaki at Sweet Society

Sweet Society. Photo by Collin Richie.

9. St. Bruno Bread Co. is now in 30+ restaurants and grocers, one year after opening its commercial bakery

St. Bruno Bread Co. Head Baker Mary Frances Daniel. Photo by Oscar Tickle.

8. The LSU Dairy Store’s new location introduces a fresh batch of students to this best-kept secret

The LSU Dairy Store. Photo by Collin Richie.

7. First Look: Offset Smoker BBQ draws crowds to Mid City with its new Central Texas-inspired joint

The $100 sampler at Offset Smoker. Photo courtesy Offset Smoker.

6. Pop-ups and porch pick-ups: 18 micro-bakeries for small-batch breads and sweets

Fresh blueberry scones with lemon glaze from Yaya’s Blooms and Dough. Photo courtesy Yaya’s Blooms and Dough.

5. Street Food Munchies is bringing its rich NOLA flavors to a new BR location

Street Food Munchies Owner Lataoya Jett. Photo by Ariana Allison.

4. Lavi en Kouri-Vini: Advocates for Louisiana’s endangered language hope it makes a comeback

Photo by Oscar Tickle.

3. The story behind 1808 Sneaux, a new snoball stand on Perkins Road

1808 Sneaux Owner Gabrielle McKellar. Photo by Ariana Allison.

2. Did they reach their target audiences? Keith Lee’s effect on Baton Rouge restaurants

Photo courtesy KOK Wings & Things.

1. Twenty in their 20s

Photo by Collin Richie.