225’s most-read stories of June 2024

We all felt it: The energy in Baton Rouge was just different this month. As local restaurants prepared for a possible visit by viral TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee, we all reveled in just how much this city has to show off.

And the Capital Region recently welcomed several new culinary arrivals, from a Central Texas-inspired barbecue joint to a stylish Perkins Road snoball stand. In June, 225 also toured the local frozen dessert and cottage bakery scenes, mapped St. Bruno Bread Co.’s rapid rise, and kept celebrating our first class of Twenty in their 20s.

Here’s what you might have missed, courtesy this month’s most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com.