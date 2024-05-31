Street Food Munchies is bringing its rich NOLA flavors to a new BR location

Zachary-based food truck Street Food Munchies has landed its next location—this time as a food kiosk in the Mall of Louisiana.

The new location for the popular eatery, known for its rich “Nawlins-style” flatbreads, loaded potatoes, pastas and more, will be located upstairs in the food court just off the escalators. It will hold a grand opening this Saturday, June 1.

The Street Food Munchies concept was born from the mind of realtor, entrepreneur and New Orleans native Lataoya Jett. From a young age, Jett found herself pairing ingredients to create different dishes and was encouraged by family members to take a stab at the hospitality industry.

“I have always cooked my whole life,” Jett says. “From a little girl going to the country every summer, my grandmother would have us in the garden shucking peas and rolling, washing and cutting greens.”

Jett launched the Street Food Munchies food truck almost two years ago and landed a permanent location in downtown Zachary right off Main Street. It quickly became known for its rich street food in the community.

Diners can find nods to the Crescent City in the names of many menu items. Munchers, the name coined by Jett for frequent visitors, drop by for the Cajun-style Munchie Loaded Nachos, consisting of seasoned shrimp, crawfish tails and andouille sausage with creamy cheese piled on top of tortilla chips; the Royal Street Flatbread, featuring shrimp and a special Mardi Gras Sauce; and the signature tropical beverage known as Jazzy NOLA Punch.

“We relocated to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina and there was nothing out here that represented New Orleans,” Jett opines. “I don’t care if they say New Orleans-style, it just was not the same New Orleans flavors that we were (used to).”

Jett says that vegetarian options will be sprinkled in with the classics and introduced at the new Mall of Louisiana location. Patrons can choose from a veggie pasta or a veggie flatbread, a personal pizza dish topped with tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms and other vegetables.

And Jett adds that she hopes Baton Rouge will not be Street Food Munchies’ last stop.

“This is my first time branching out into something like this, but I have already gotten requests from other parishes to open up a location,” she says. “So, I see franchises in the future.”

Street Food Munchies’ hours follow the Mall of Louisiana shopping hours. The food truck in Zachary remains open with modified hours. Click here to find more information.