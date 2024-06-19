Did they reach their target audiences? Keith Lee’s effect on Baton Rouge restaurants

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include more restaurant photos.

Once Keith Lee announced he would be visiting the Capital City on his next food tour, restaurants, food influencers and residents were on the go. Timelines flooded with inventive TikTok and Instagram videos by eateries, and locals adamantly sounded off in the comments with their own recommendations for Lee. Meanwhile, fans formed lines outside restaurants he was rumored to be visiting in hopes of catching a glimpse.

The MMA-fighter-turned-celeb-food-critic has over 16 million followers on TikTok, and the trust his devotees put in his opinion can help businesses reach new heights—and “their target audiences.”

As of this morning, Lee has posted reviews of six Baton Rouge restaurants. We talked to three of them to see how things have been going since. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

1509 Government St.

KOK Wings & Things started in 2016 as a side hustle for college frat brothers Avery Bell, Corey McCoy, Jared Johnson and Tre’Jan Vinson in Lafayette, before opening its Baton Rouge location last year. Today, its menu includes wings, loaded potatoes, crawfish, boiled meats and more. We spoke with Vinson, the restaurant’s co-owner.

Did you expect Lee to visit KOK?

I knew that I put my best foot forward in efforts to market. … I don’t particularly believe in luck; I just believe (in) when an opportunity meets preparation, and I prepared for it. So, yes—I did think he was coming to KOK.

How has the ‘Keith Lee Effect‘ impacted your restaurant so far?

Sales were up 50%. … My personal TikTok got a lot of followers. I had 5,000 followers on there, and I think I have 11,000 now.

What dishes would you recommend to newcomers who might have discovered the restaurant through Lee?

Loaded Fries—that’s just the best way to eat the fries. … Fish Sliders, (which) I always recommend to get loaded. Then, my favorite wing (order) is the five-piece, breaded (and) tossed in Sin sauce. Changes your life around.

How would you rate Lee’s assessment of your food?

I would say it was perfect. He chose what he wanted to eat. When people are looking at your menu, you have to remember that they are going to choose what they want to eat no matter what recommendation people give them.

1750 Brightside Drive

Fork N Spoon got its start during the pandemic as a meal prep business before opening its restaurant in July 2021, serving up classic Southern breakfast meals with a twist. We spoke with owner Kristen Abshire.

What was your initial reaction to Lee announcing Baton Rouge on his food tour?

I was immediately super excited because I have been a Keith Lee fan, honestly, since before he even really blew up. So, I have been watching his videos since the beginning, and I am fully aware of the impact (they) can have on a business.

Did you expect Lee to visit Fork N Spoon?

I kept saying I had a gut feeling that he would come. That was because one of the major Baton Rouge foodies (Maameefua Koomson) had stitched his video and sent him a list of recommendations, and we were listed, like, second on her recommendation list. My gut did not let me down, that is for sure.

What changes did you make last week, if any?

(None) at all. I am very proud of the product we have. We are known for keeping things consistent and efficient in our space. I really just wanted him to try it as is.

How has the ‘Keith Lee Effect’ impacted your restaurant so far?

I think we tripled or quadrupled the kind of volume that we would usually get on a weekday like that. We tend to be pretty busy on Fridays and Saturdays. Making those kinds of numbers on Wednesdays and Thursdays is completely new for us.

What Fork N Spoon dishes would you recommend to newcomers who might have discovered the restaurant through Lee?

I definitely always recommend the Braised Beef Grits, which I think is what he gave the highest rating on for us. That has been what I have been selling the most since he came. … I highly recommend our French Toast Melt, which is your classic breakfast sandwich, but it is made on French toast instead of regular toast. There’s meat, egg and cheese in between the two pieces of French toast. It is like a souped-up McGriddle (and) is our second-best seller.

How would you rate Lee’s assessment of your food?

It was a little tough for me to swallow that he thought the grits weren’t well seasoned. … But at the end of the day, I still respect his opinion, and you know, everybody’s palate is different.

4355 Inniswold Road

Smoke Bayou has been dishing out smoked meat platters and soul food since around 2020, starting as roadside pop-up and eventually moving to a food truck and then brick-and-mortar. The family-run restaurant even counts LSU football players among its fans. We spoke with owner and chef Calvin Collier.



Did you expect Lee to visit Smoke Bayou?

I had a feeling in my heart that he was going to come, just because the city was behind me.

How has the ‘Keith Lee Effect’ impacted your restaurant so far?

We have been really busy. (His visit) boosted business up at least between 30% to 50%. … We saw an extra 150 customers. Coming from all over, too, like Hammond and even Natchez, Mississippi. … (Last) Saturday we went through 250 pounds of brisket in an hour and a half.

What Smoke Bayou dishes would you recommend to newcomers who might have discovered the restaurant through Lee?

Macaroni and Cheese, Smoked Cabbage, Chicken, Ribs, Brisket and Sausage. Pretty much everything (Lee) had.

How would you rate Lee’s assessment of your food?

Everybody has different taste buds. … I think his ratings were pretty cool.