Your guide to all the top parades in Baton Rouge this Mardi Gras season

Krewe of Orion

FEB. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Riding on an earlier date this year, this lighted nighttime parade with large New Orleans-

style floats comes courtesy of the city’s premier men’s krewe, which began in 1998. Top catches include lighted beads and Orion footballs. kreweoforion.com

Krewe of Artemis

FEB. 17, 7 p.m.

Founded in 2001, this is the first and only women’s krewe in Baton Rouge. It was founded by Joanne Harvey, whose husband Charles is one of the Orion founders. Keeping with the women-only theme, the Prancing Babycakes dance line typically marches in the parade. Catches include beads adorned with tiny high-heeled shoes. kreweofartemis.net

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

FEB. 18, 2 p.m.

Celebrating its 40th year in Baton Rouge, it’s the city’s oldest parading krewe. Two new “non-parading” krewes will join Mystique this year with their own floats: Iduna and Romany.

krewemystique.com

Note: Orion, Artemis and Mystique all follow the same route, but on different days.

Krewe of Mutts

FEB.19, 2 p.m.

This small, dog-centric parade begins at

10 a.m. with a festival and food at North Boulevard Town Square. The Mystic Krewe of Mutts walking parade starts at 2 p.m., and anyone can participate with a dog if registered beforehand. caaws.org

Krewe of Southdowns

FEB. 24, 7 p.m.

The only major parade not in downtown, this krewe winds through the tree-lined neighborhoods along Stanford Avenue and Lee Drive. Highlights include the Krewe of Yazoo and their decorated lawnmowers and plenty of lighted costumes. southdowns.org

Spanish Town

FEB. 25, noon

You have to get up early for the most inappropriate parade in town. This year’s theme is “Come Hell or High Water, It’s Slippery When Wet,” so expect lots of flood references. Top throws include anything pink and featuring a flamingo. There’s a “family-friendly zone,” but really, you shouldn’t bring your kids. spanishtownmardigras.com

This article was originally published in the February 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.