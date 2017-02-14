Howard Hall talks life and comedy in Baton Rouge

Content Provided by our sponsor:

Baton Rouge native Howard Hall is a force of nature. A graphic designer by day and a comedian by night, Howard still finds time to spend with his family, help his children with their dreams and support other artists and comedians in the Baton Rouge area. He’s working tirelessly to revitalize the comedy scene in Baton Rouge with other dedicated local comedians.

Howard is one of the TEDxLSU speakers this year and you can find him at the LSU Student Union Theatre on March 11. I recently sat down with him to find out more about what comedy means to him and how to be funny.

How did you figure out you were funny?

I’ve always been funny, even in grade school. I was just mimicking comedians I’d seen like either Eddie Murphy or Martin Lawrence — you know Def Comedy Jam was really hot when I was in middle school. I just never knew that being funny could be a profession until I went to college. I was actually pushed into it when there was a talent show hosted in my dorm at McNeese State University. Originally, I was just going to help a friend. He was going to rap and I was going to go up there and be his hype man. Then the day of the talent show every act dropped out. Nobody wanted to do it. There was this big set up with a stage, chairs and people from other dorms. They came to me and asked me if I wanted to perform and I said sure. So I got up there and performed for two hours. All I did was talk about the school and what I was going through as a freshman. The bug bit me right then.

What’s your favorite joke?

My favorite joke that I wrote is a one-liner. The setup is “I almost didn’t make it here because I lost my grandfather five days ago.” It kind of brings the crowd down then I tell them, “I know, I don’t want you to be sad, ‘cause I said lost. He’s not dead. We were at Sam’s Club and I told him to stay by the front door, and when I was ready to leave, well, I was ready to leave.” One of my favorite jokes of all time is by Patrice O’Neal from his last special at The Elephant in the Room. It’s about how if somebody put a gun to his head and forced him to spell restaurant he would just die. It just hilarious. He would just sit there stalling going “R-E-S-T…” and wouldn’t even be able to save his mom.

Take me through a day in the life of Howard.

Oh man. I wake up at about 6:45, which by that time all my kids have said goodbye before hopping on the bus. Before going to work at Circle Graphics, my wife and I get our grandkids ready and bring them to school. Once I get off of work I help coach my son’s basketball team, help my daughter with her homework and acting (she’s got the bug too.) After that, I sit down and try and write at least one joke. I do this every day, even if it’s stupid. It just gets you in the process of writing. Depending on the day, I either go workout or go to an open mic. And at the end of every day, I make sure to spend time with my wife, even if it’s just binge-watching TV on Netflix.

What is the secret to good comedy?

I believe the secret is to be honest. Honesty is so funny. That includes being honest with yourself and with the situations that you might see or be in. It might be uncomfortable, it might be awkward. You know, some people say certain topics are off limits. I say no it’s not. If you saw it then you should be able to talk about it. As soon as you start talking about yourself, how you feel and what you think about and not just making jokes, that’s when it gets Hallarious.

When you’re not performing comedy, how do you spend your time?

Sleep. It’s amazing. I also binge play RPGs (role-playing games) on the Xbox. By binge play I mean I’ll just sit there for nine hours and play the game from start to finish. I actually just finished Watch Dogs 2.

If you could switch jobs with another TEDxLSU 2017 speaker, who would it be and why?

Lauren Pharr. She works with vultures. I just need to figure out what’s happening every day in her life. I just want to go through it. I just want to see if she’s been out there today looking at vultures. Right when I think of her work, I just think of Steve Irwin. Like she’s in the belly of the beast, and she’s just going to go find time to go do a TEDxLSU talk then hop right back in the belly of the beast.

You travel all over the country for work, but you keep your home base here. What keeps you in Baton Rouge?

First of all, it’s Louisiana. There’s no other place like this. Nothing. The cooking, the people and the hospitality. At the end of the day, I’m a good ol’ country boy. My family’s from Bogalusa, Louisiana.

What does Baton Rouge 10 years from now look like?

Hopefully, it’ll be more diverse when it comes to the arts and events that we have. I pray that we get the support that other cities get when they have comedic events like New Orleans or Lafayette. Our comedy market here is a little dead, but we have people doing what they can to keep it alive. I knew what the scene was when I first started — it was amazing. I want us to become that again.

What’s your favorite movie?

Coming to America. “She’s your queeeeeeen to be.” Second favorite is The Count of Monte Cristo.

To learn more about Howard or about TEDxLSU 2017, follow TEDxLSU on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Reserve your seat now to experience Howard's talk, as well as the talks of all of the other TEDxLSU 2017 speakers.