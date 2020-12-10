Sneak peek: 2021 Best of 225 Award categories

It’s not too early to start campaigning for the 2021 Best of 225 Awards.

To help local businesses figure out which awards they might be eligible for, we are releasing an early list of the 2021 Best of 225 nomination categories below. You are also welcome to save our free downloadable badges, graphics and social media images to start working on your campaign.

If you have any questions, review our FAQ, or reach out to [email protected].

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery

Best Bar

Best Bar at a Local Restaurant

Best BBQ

Best Bread at a Local Restaurant

Best Breakfast

Best Local Brewery

Best Brunch

Best Bubble Teas

Best Burger

Best Craft Cocktail Menu

Best Craft Beer Menu

Best Coffee Shop Ambiance

Best Crawfish

Best Desserts at a Local Restaurant

Best Downtown Lunch Spot

Best Fries at a Local Restaurant

Best Gumbo

Best Happy Hour

Best Italian

Best Mediterranean

Best Mexican

Best New Restaurant

Best Oysters

Best Pizza

Best Restaurant Patio/Outdoor Seating

Best Overall Restaurant

Best Salads

Best Local Sandwiches

Best Seafood Dishes

Best Sushi

Best Tacos at a Local Restaurant

Best Thai

Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options

Best Vietnamese

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Antique Shop

Best Boutique Fitness Studio

Best Caterer

Best Local Shop for Children & Infants

Best Local Grocery Store

Best Local Shop for Home Decor

Best Hair Salon

Best Hotel

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Best Local Women’s Boutique

Best Market for Meat

Best Market for Seafood

Best Mechanic

Best Nail Salon

Best Place to Get a Facial

Best Place for Pet Services

Best Plastic Surgeon

Best Tattoo Shop

Best Urgent Care Center

PEOPLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Local Artist

Best Bar or Restaurant To Watch Sports

Best Chef

Best Place for a Date Night

Best Place to Spend a Day with the Kids

Best Local Instagrammer

Best Place to Hear Outdoor Live Music

Best Museum

Best Performing Arts Group

Best Local Radio Personality

Best Radio Station

Best Local TV News Personality

Best Virtual Event or Experience

Best Place for a Wedding Reception