Sneak peek: 2021 Best of 225 Award categories

It’s not too early to start campaigning for the 2021 Best of 225 Awards.
To help local businesses figure out which awards they might be eligible for, we are releasing an early list of the 2021 Best of 225 nomination categories below. You are also welcome to save our free downloadable badges, graphics and social media images to start working on your campaign.
If you have any questions, review our FAQ, or reach out to [email protected].
FOOD & DRINK
Best Bakery
Best Bar
Best Bar at a Local Restaurant
Best BBQ
Best Bread at a Local Restaurant
Best Breakfast
Best Local Brewery
Best Brunch
Best Bubble Teas
Best Burger
Best Craft Cocktail Menu
Best Craft Beer Menu
Best Coffee Shop Ambiance
Best Crawfish
Best Desserts at a Local Restaurant
Best Downtown Lunch Spot
Best Fries at a Local Restaurant
Best Gumbo
Best Happy Hour
Best Italian
Best Mediterranean
Best Mexican
Best New Restaurant
Best Oysters
Best Pizza
Best Restaurant Patio/Outdoor Seating
Best Overall Restaurant
Best Salads
Best Local Sandwiches
Best Seafood Dishes
Best Sushi
Best Tacos at a Local Restaurant
Best Thai
Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options
Best Vietnamese
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Antique Shop
Best Boutique Fitness Studio
Best Caterer
Best Local Shop for Children & Infants
Best Local Grocery Store
Best Local Shop for Home Decor
Best Hair Salon
Best Hotel
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
Best Local Women’s Boutique
Best Market for Meat
Best Market for Seafood
Best Mechanic
Best Nail Salon
Best Place to Get a Facial
Best Place for Pet Services
Best Plastic Surgeon
Best Tattoo Shop
Best Urgent Care Center
PEOPLE & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Local Artist
Best Bar or Restaurant To Watch Sports
Best Chef
Best Place for a Date Night
Best Place to Spend a Day with the Kids
Best Local Instagrammer
Best Place to Hear Outdoor Live Music
Best Museum
Best Performing Arts Group
Best Local Radio Personality
Best Radio Station
Best Local TV News Personality
Best Virtual Event or Experience
Best Place for a Wedding Reception
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!