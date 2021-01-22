×
Pass It Down founder talks relocation to Baton Rouge and plans for the future

Chris Cummings is making storytelling easier than ever before.

Cummings is the founder of Pass It Down, a service that allows museums, galleries and businesses to create websites and virtual experiences for visitors anywhere in the world.

It’s been named one of the 100 most innovative startups in the world by Startup of the Year, and up until 2020, Cummings and his team had their headquarters in Austin, Texas. But after Pass It Down won a BREW Pitch Contest in November 2019, Cummings decided to open an office in Baton Rouge, hoping to expand in the area.

We profiled Cummings this month in our annual People to Watch issue, highlighting people in the Capital Region who have big projects on the horizon or who might be shaping policy or impacting our community in significant ways.

Read on for more of his story, and click here to see the rest of the 2021 class of People to Watch.


