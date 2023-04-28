ICYMI: April’s biggest stories, according to 225 readers

This month’s lineup of stories put all those who grumble “there’s nothing to do in Baton Rouge” to shame.

From touring game show acts to fashion exhibits, and, of course, LSU women’s basketball’s championship parade, April showcased the panoply of happenings in the Capital Region—and our readers were eager to get in on all the action.

Here are the stories that garnered the most reads on 225batonrouge.com this month. An honorable mention goes out to our Best of 225 ballot, which technically brought in the most traffic to the site. Polls have since closed, but we can’t wait to share the final results with our readers this summer at the 2023 Best of 225 Awards Party. Click here for tickets and keep reading to see what stories made the cut.

Our features writer Maggie Heyn Richardson asked Baton Rouge food star Jay Ducote the question we’ve all been wondering since he parted ways with his restaurant, barbecue products line and daily Bite and Booze radio show late last year: What’s next? Ducote candidly shared why he decided to move on and not just what’s next, but where it’s taking him.

Pam Vinci is retiring in style. The longtime director of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum curated her final exhibit for the college, taking a historical look at bridal fashion. From a Princess Dianna-inspired dress to an 1968 A-line mini and Vinci’s own wedding gown, the garments displayed showoff the craftsmanship and evolving trends in the industry, just in time for wedding season.

This medical spa opened last month and offers a variety of skin and facial services from its sleek yet cheery storefront. In our interview, owners and nurse practitioners Laura Nichols and Emily Kinsley shared the story behind the business’ founding and their commitment to “continuing education and focusing on safety.”

LSU women’s basketball’s NCAA championship came with thrills and the celebrations, but we also learned a lot, too: Like where to score bold bedazzled blazers and the impact a “squoval”-shaped black micro French manicured hand can have on the news cycle. We relived all the lessons and the glory this season had in store in this article, complete with photos of the team’s victory parade.

Apparently Baton Rouge is home to some game show fanatics. The Price is Right Live offered two interactive performances at Raising Cane’s River Center on Thursday, April 20. Before the show came on down, our digital staff writer Olivia Deffes talked with The Price Is Right Live host Todd Newton about the traveling game show act (which he’s been with for 21 years), his appreciation for music in the Capital City, and, of course, Plinko.