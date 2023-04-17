The Price Is Right Live is coming to town. Its host shares what to expect from the traveling show

Search 225GIVES

#225BATONROUGE Come on down! You just may be the next contestant on The Price Is Right Live when the touring game show makes its way to the Raising Cane’s River Center this Thursday, April 20, offering fans two chances to compete in various stage games. The traveling event is not entirely the same as the long-running televised game show, but those in the audience should recognize the popular games, prizes and set features. Contestants also still have the chance to earn big prizes, like appliances, vacations, cars, and, of course, cash. The traveling show is hosted by Todd Newton, who’s no stranger to hosting game shows or Baton Rouge. He has been with The Price Is Right Live since it started touring 21 years ago and was even mentored by the show’s original and longtime host Bob Barker.

We sat down with Newton to talk about what attendees can expect when the show makes a stop in Baton Rouge.

Tell us a little bit about your experience with The Price Is Right Live and how you feel about being on tour again.

I’m very, very excited to kick off this 2023 tour. This is my 21st year hosting The Price Is Right Live, and I’m very proud to say that I’ve been here since the very beginning. So, I’ve been able to watch the show grow and watch the audiences grow. I tell people that being a game show host is a lot like being Santa Claus 300 days a year. You’re making people happy from coast to coast, and I can’t think of a better job. It’s just been wonderful to be a part of this franchise and to be a part of this staple of American television for all of these years. The show just keeps getting stronger.

What can people in the audience expect when attending one of the tour’s shows?

Everybody that works on this show is a game show fan first, and a game show employee second, so authenticity is really, really huge for us. I’m a student of Bob Barker. So I know what contestants are expecting and hoping for when they come to see our show. As the host, I try to play these games through the eyes of the contestant because I know that for many people it’s a once in a lifetime experience. So we try to make it as special and memorable for everyone. Now, one of the differences is there are over 130 games on the televised Price Is Right, and obviously, we can’t bring 130 games on tour with us. So coming to see Price Is Right Live is much like going to see your favorite band and knowing that they’re only going to play the greatest hits. All of the games that people are hoping to see will be coming out from behind those doors on stage and that’s what’s kept us going for all of these years.

Which game is your favorite out of all the ones on the tour?

Well, I have to say, obviously, when Plinko comes out, it’s one of the biggest moments of the night. And although I can’t say for certain what games we’ll play in Baton Rouge, I can pretty much guarantee that Plinko will be there. We don’t want to disappoint anybody, and that’s kind of the headliner of any show. But, being able to stand next to a contestant when they win a nice chunk of money, a fabulous vacation or a new car is just really something special. Regardless of what game we’re playing, I’m just there for the big wins. I like big wins. That’s my favorite part of the show.

You said you’ve been with the tour from the start, have you had the chance to come to Baton Rouge or Louisiana before?

Yeah, we’ve been to Baton Rouge a few times. I believe this will be our third or fourth time. We get to do the show in New Orleans and Shreveport. So yeah, we’re very much at home in Louisiana. We’re counting on a lot of friendly faces, and a lot of familiar folks being in the audience.

How would you say Louisiana audiences differ from other ones you encounter while touring?

I will say that Louisiana audiences are rowdy, and we’re ready for some rowdy. We’re looking forward to that. The louder the better. You know, there are a few differences between the televised version and our live stage version, and one of those differences is we’re not limited to one hour. We don’t take the commercial breaks, so the louder and crazier the night gets the happier we all are.

What are some things you’re looking forward to doing while you’re in town?

One of my favorite blues musicians is right there in Baton Rouge: Jonathon “Boogie” Long. I’ve been a fan of Jonathan for years. As a matter of fact, we were playing in Baton Rouge about five years ago. I was just walking around the city during the day and Jonathon “Boogie” Long was playing in the town square area there. I sat there and watched him for a good hour, and I went up and introduced myself. We’ve kind of stayed in touch. I’m looking forward to seeing him and just enjoying some good music, some good eating, going out after the show and having a couple of cold drinks Louisiana style.

Is there anything else about the tour that you want audience members to know?

The important thing that I think audiences will like to hear is that every contestant is chosen at random. So, it doesn’t matter when you got your tickets or where you’re sitting in the theater. Everyone has an equal shot to play…Contestants are not chosen in advance. They’re chosen literally moments before the show completely at random. So everyone’s on an equal playing field.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Price Is Right Live will have two shows on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Check out the tour’s website for a full list of details and FAQs.