Colorful new medical spa The Face Place is now showing face in Garden District

The Face Place is a medical spa, but its owners don’t want it to feel like a doctor’s office. The new facility, which opened last month on Perkins Road in the Garden District, has a cheerful palette of greens, and walls sleekly trimmed with wood, wallpaper and gold hardware.

“We want everyone to know that we’re super friendly here,” says co-owner Laura Nichols. “When you walk in, you’re going to get a happy face.”

Services include skin care, Salt Facials, microneedling, dermal fillers, chemical peels, vitamin shots, hair restorations and more. Prior to treatment, customers undergo an in-depth consultation to work out a comprehensive, long-term plan. Nichols says safety is the top priority, and that the medical spa regularly maps face vessels with its in-house ultrasound to decrease bruising and other hazards.

“We are not scared to say no,” Nichols says. “I don’t want someone to leave looking unnatural and weird or, you know, not like themselves. We enhance their features. We don’t take money just to take money.”

Nichols and co-owner Emily Kinsley connected while working as nurse practitioners at the same urgent care. When Nichols later outgrew the aesthetic salon space she worked in, she reached out to Kinsley with a proposal to open their very own place. The Face Place opened in late January for their existing customers and officially for the public on March 16.

“The partnership felt like such a natural fit,” Kinsley says. “We met at The Overpass Merchant to talk it over about a year ago, and our philosophy was eerily similar.”

Each of The Face Place’s services was carefully thought out. For its neurotoxin injectables, the co-owners favor alternative Botox alternatives like Xeomin and Dysport. They say they prioritize continuous medical training and providing clients with educational discussions and information.

“We’re always continuing education and focusing on safety,” Kinsley says. “There’s not an official certification or residency program for aesthetics, so you really have to take your own initiative to be trained to be able to do this stuff. There’s a few world-renowned physicians that we try to follow.”

The medical spa is hosting a Lunch and Learn event at noon on Wednesday, April 26, to teach interested clients more about its facial injectable treatment, Sculptra, and offer special service pricing. Participants should call (225) 627-7927 to reserve a spot.

“We take pride in our work in a different way because we actually own it,” Nichols says. “Everything that we do is not only a reflection of The Face Place, it is also a reflection of us individually as providers.”

The Face Place is at 2031 Perkins Road, Suite C, and open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.