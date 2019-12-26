The Details, sponsored by Visit Natchez: Christmas Carols and Champagne at Stanton Hall

A beautiful, breathtaking event that takes place in one of our historic homes, The Stanton Hall. Come and enjoy one of our whimsical Natchez Style way to celebrate the holidays. Our guest Vocalist and Pianist, Dan Gibson will enchant you with tradition and cheer. Champagne and Christmas hors d’oeuvres will be severed as you enjoy this stunning holiday event. Friday, December 27th at 5:30 PM – Admission Cost: $35.00 Click here to purchase tickets.