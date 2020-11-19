It’s that time of the year: White Light Night is here. Mid City’s annual art hop is continuing on with new restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

After months of debate and observing other community events, Mid City Merchants decided to host a smaller and COVID-19 conscious White Light Night experience this Friday, Nov. 20.

Vendors with Mid-City Makers Market will be set up all over Electric Depot grounds. Other businesses and artists along Government Street, Jefferson Highway and throughout Mid City will also be participating.

This White Light Night will look a lot different from previous years, though. Businesses will be monitoring capacity and social distancing. Instead of offering shuttle services up and down Government Street like in the past, attendees are encouraged to walk, ride their bikes (or rent Gotcha bikes), or use ride-sharing services. Masks are required at all locations, and there will be sanitization stations at participating businesses.

“This is an opportunity for people to buy art and handmade goods created by people who have been affected by the economy,” says Justin Lemoine, Mid City Merchants board president and Mid-City Makers Market co-founder. “It’s a way to discover small businesses you may not have heard of before.”

While there may not be as many vendors or artists this year, attendees are still in for a good time. Local businesses like French Truck Coffee, The Pink Elephant Antiques, The Hope Shop, By Day and Tiek & Co., Red Stick Spice Co., Circa 1857 and Baton Rouge Succulent Company will be participating in the event.

Other food and drink businesses like Boru Ramen, Curbside, City Roots Coffee Bar, JED’s Local Po’boys, Brew Ha-Ha, Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Bistro Byronz, Superior Grill, Cypress Coast Brewing Company, Gov’t Taco and Millennial Park will be serving dishes and drinks during the event.

“Artists, makers and businesses are excited to see new people, their old customers and be able to engage with people one-on-one,” Lemoine says.

This year, more than 100 artists will also be participating at White Light Night. Shoppers can connect with creatives ranging from jewelry makers to photographers. Some notable artists who will be selling their work include Okoye Couture, Aline Prints + Design, Stuff & Co, Chris Melton, Freeman Handcrafted, Always Afternoon and Modern Lulu.

To prevent large gatherings of people in close spaces, there will be fewer music performances this year. Locals can listen to Louisiana artist Denton and Delights at Electric Depot and more local music at spots like Curbside.

White Light Night is this Friday, Nov. 20, 6-10 p.m. at Electric Depot and nearby Mid City neighborhoods. Head to Mid City Merchants’ website for updates on vendors, artists and participating locations.