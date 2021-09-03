Weekend donation drives, free camps and services open post-Hurricane Ida

Several BREC parks are offering free all-day emergency camps for kids Friday, Sept. 3, until 4 p.m. Parents can drop off children ages 6 to 12 for a day of fun while their families are busy with work and hurricane recovery.
Participating parks include Baker Recreation Center, Forest Community Park, Perkins Road Community Park, North Sherwood Forest Community Park and Mills Avenue Park. Space is limited; 30 campers will be permitted per location.
Donations requested include water, baby items (diapers, wipes, etc.), soap, deodorant, canned foods, flashlights, trash bags and more. Attendees can enjoy A/C, cold drinks and hot food.
Donations will be packed and distributed by Sept. 8 for Houma and Lockport relief efforts, spearheaded by Sweet Baton Rouge, Power Pump Girls and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more info here.
Temporary workspaces offering Wi-Fi and A/C this weekend
Several branches of the The East Baton Rouge Library system are open Friday until 5:30 p.m. Find the list here.
The Leo S. Butler Community Center at 950 E. Washington St. will be open Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more info here. Several other community charging stations will be open Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find that list here.