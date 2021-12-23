This weekend in Baton Rouge: Christmas Eve painting, brunch and more

Get creative with a painting day Friday

Have a low-key date morning instead of a date night, and create a project with that special someone at Painting with a Twist this Friday, Dec. 24. Grab your loved one and head over for a couples’ painting class.

The project for this class is a set of two paintings that depict Santa and Mrs. Claus. These canvases will be the perfect addition to your holiday decor. Guests are welcome to bring their own drinks and food to enjoy during the class.

This class is from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $41 per person and will include your canvas and paint supplies. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway.

Feast on Christmas Eve Brunch at BRQ Friday

This Friday, Dec. 24, BRQ Seafood & Barbeque is hosting a Christmas Eve Brunch.

Gather the whole family for a nice outing before Christmas Day or before your Christmas Eve festivities. Chow down on all your brunch favorites like omelets, biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles. Start the Christmas weekend away from the kitchen with a stress-free holiday gathering.

BRQ’s Christmas Eve Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parties must be five or more, and you can reserve your table here. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway.

Visit with pups at the December Pug Day At The Park

Pug owners and pug lovers alike will be joining together for a meetup at BREC’s Burbank Park Dog Park this Sunday, Dec. 26, for a costume contest and more fun. Attendees are encouraged to dress themselves and their pets in festive Christmas and New Year’s Eve costumes. Bring along a water bowl, folding chair or blanket, and expect plenty of photo opportunities and a gift basket for the costume contest winner.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. The Burbank Dog Park is at 12400 Burbank Drive. Find out more here.

Check out WRKF’s Christmas Musical Party at Pointe-Marie

Stop by Pointe-Marie this Sunday, Dec. 26, to keep the holiday season going with a Christmas Jukebox Musical hosted by WRKF. Narrated by production manager Mary Pittman, the cast of the “Three Wisemans” will serenade you with holiday favorites featuring John Bishop on guitar, Clay Boudreaux on piano, David Ellis on stand-up bass and Jonah Bishop on the ukulele.

The show is 6-8 p.m., with drinks, hors d’oeuvres and holiday fun. Pointe-Marie is at 14200 River Road. Find out more here.

