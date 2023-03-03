This week in Baton Rouge: Purim celebrations, wine dinners, Rock N Rowe and more

Celebrate Purim on Tuesday

Chabad of Baton Rouge is hosting Purim in the Shtetl on Tuesday, March 7.

Purim is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the events told in the Book of Esther. Have a buffet dinner and hamentashen for dessert at this annual bash. Guests can also expect a multimedia Megillah reading and a live klezmer band. Everyone is invited to come in costume, although it’s not required.

Registration is $10 for children, $18 for adults or $40 per family. The event begins at 5 p.m. inside the Indoor Rec Room of the BREC’s Highland Road Community Park. It is located at 14024 Highland Rd.

Enjoy a wine dinner on Wednesday

Hugh Freeze and the Little Village-Airline are hosting their first wine dinner of the year on Wednesday, March 8.

Steven James of UVA Imports will present a variety of Italian wines with a focus on COS from Sicily and Borgo San Daniele from Friuli. Chef Dondi McNulty will present a dinner specifically created to pair with these wines. Seating is limited. Call the restaurant at 225-751-4115 to secure your seat for the dinner.

Tickets are $125 per person. Arrival begins at 6:30 p.m. and dinner promptly begins at 7 p.m.

Rock N Rowe is back on Thursday

Perkins Rowe is hosting its first Rock N Rowe event of the season on Thursday, March 9.

Pack up the lawn chairs, picnic blankets and grab your dancing shoes. Michael Foster Project will be performing this week. Click here for a full schedule of upcoming events.

All Rock N Rowe events are free and open to the public. The concerts are from 6-9 p.m. in the Town Square of 10202 Perkins Rowe.

Create floral crafts on Thursday

Chapeaux is hosting a Flower Fest Fascinator Party on Thursday, March 9.

Enjoy an evening of couture crafting and create your costume accessories perfect for Flower Fest and the Flower Fest gala. All materials, supplies and instruction will be provided by Chapeaux designers. Flower Fest Honoree Ellen Ogden is fundraising for St. Jude, and Chapeaux will donate 50% of every party registration to the cause.

Tickets are $50 per person. The party is from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Pointe-Marie Pavilion located at 14200 River Rd.

See a symphony on Thursday

The Baton Rouge Symphony will perform Mozart Requiem at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre on Thursday, March 9.

Watch as Jacob Joyce, the assistant conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the resident conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, conducts the Baton Rouge Symphony and Chorus through its program including works be Mendelssohn, Schoenberg and Mozart. The River Center is a clear bag facility.

Tickets range from $19-$65. The performance is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. located at 300 St. Louis St.