This week in Baton Rouge: Film screenings, karaoke and more

Free films and good food Monday

Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill is calling all Baton Rouge film buffs and foodies to grab dinner and a movie all in one place on Monday, August 1.

This night is centered around the free screening of “The Commitments,” which follows an unemployed Dublin boy who decides to put together a soul band made up entirely of the Irish working class. There will be $1 burgers, a cash bar and drink specials all night. This event is open to the public and welcomes anyone that would like to try something new for a night.

Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill is at 4848 Government Street. The event starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Relax with evening painting Tuesday

Unleash your creativity at Painting With a Twist on Tuesday, August 2. Fireflies and sunflowers are the main focus this time around, so if that sounds appealing, you might want to think about stopping by.

Painting With a Twist is all about being comfortable while you create. Feel free to bring snacks and easy-to-eat finger foods to your session and, of course, alcohol is welcome for anyone of legal age. Whatever you choose to bring, this is a chance to let loose and get painting.

Painting With a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 3A. The session lasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Painters who arrive more than 20 minutes late will not be allowed to participate. Provided materials include: plates, cups, napkins and bottle openers. Ice and serving materials are not provided. This event is for those 18+. Depending on the materials you choose, tickets range from $39 to $49. You can buy them here.

Sing your heart out Wednesday

Karaoke lovers are in luck on Wednesday, August 3. Chelsea’s Live aims to fulfill all of your lip syncing dreams at their weekly karaoke sessions.

This is your time to hop up on that stage and, as Chelsea’s Live likes to say, “shut up and sing.” The night comes with a couple perks, like free cover from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a $5 cover for the rest of the night. Go have a great time and step outside of your comfort zone.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. This event is open to those 18+. It starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.

Find your oasis Friday

There’s no time to chill like Friday night. If you’re one to opt for an exciting, interesting night out, then Friday Night at The Oasis is for you. Come check it out this Friday, August 5.

This party features many fun activities for everyone. Live music by Island Fever will keep the night of arts, crafts and food vendors moving at a buzzing pace. To top it all off, there will be many opportunities to meet local artists of all kinds.

The Oasis is at 13827 Coursey Boulevard. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Admission is free.