Tonight, stop by the LSU Museum of Art for the opening of its latest thought-provoking exhibit, “Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects.”

The exhibition includes photographic and video works which question stereotypes that associate members of the black community with criminality. Many of the photos feature blocks of color or blurred techniques that obscure the faces, a metaphor for racial notions and how these imagined concepts often obscure humanity.

Weems has received numerous awards, including the MacArthur “Genius” grant in 2013. Her work has been shown or is included in the collections of major museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Weems will be at the museum tonight, April 12, to give a gallery tour. The event will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Admission to the tour is $10 for the general public, $5 for LSU students/faculty with ID and free for LSU MOA members. The gallery tour begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight, April 12.

“Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects” will be on view at LSU Museum of Art until Oct. 14. Regular museum admission applies. LSU Museum of Art is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.