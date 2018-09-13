A win is a win.

That’s likely what LSU is telling itself after an underwhelming 31-0 shutout against Southeastern Louisiana last week. The scoreline itself doesn’t look bad, but if you dig a little into how the contest unfolded, you’ll find some glaring question marks for the Tigers.

The offensive line struggled, putting quarterback Joe Burrow under pressure for much of the night while the offense puttered in the second half. The defense still had a pretty strong showing, capitalizing on two Lion turnovers in their own red zone (and three overall) en route to its first shutout since the season-opener against BYU last year.

The win left LSU fans a little uneasy as the Tigers head off to face their fellow SEC West rival Tigers at Auburn this Saturday afternoon. The opposing Tigers are also 2-0 with a top-10 win over Washington in Week 1, and they are looking for some vengeance following LSU’s come-from-behind win in Tiger Stadium last season. On this week’s episode of the podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser share their skepticism of the offense and tell you what LSU needs to do on the road to secure a win against Auburn.

Do you think LSU has what it takes to pull off its second upset of a top-10 team this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, or hit up Mark and Jerit on Twitter to submit your questions, concerns or comments.

Thanks for listening, and we’ll see y’all next week!