This Saturday, three teams will battle it out at the HBCU Rugby Classic, the premier rugby competition for HBCU teams from across the nation.

Prairie View A&M, Morehouse College and Florida A&M University will be competing.

The one-day event aims to combine classic rugby tradition with the HBCU experience and is perfect for families and sports fans alike. Though its main focus is rugby, the event will also emphasize community opportunity, empowerment and positive messaging.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Children 13 and younger get in free. To purchase tickets, click here.

The HBCU Rugby Classic is held 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Baton Rouge Rugby Fields at Highland Road Park. The park is at 14323 Highland Road. For more information, call 454-9042 or email [email protected].