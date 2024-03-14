Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: School House Rock Fest, Louisiana Outdoor Expo and more events

Experience an outdoor expo this weekend

Head to Gonzales this Friday to Sunday, March 15-17, for an outdoor-filled expo.

Louisiana Outdoor Expo touts itself as Louisiana’s largest hunting and fishing expo. The three-day experience will include vendors and activities inspired by all things outdoors, from boating to hunting to mechanical bull riding for the kiddos.

The Louisiana Outdoor Expo will be Friday, March 15, from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 15. Ages 5 and under have free entry and all kids enter free on Sunday. The Louisiana Outdoor Expo will be held at 9039 S. Saint Landry Ave. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day this Saturday

Grab your green and head to one of the city’s biggest and most beloved annual events, the Wearin’ of the Green Parade, this Saturday, March 16.

Bring the entire family for the greenest day of the year. Want to know what to wear, which floats and krewes to watch for, and what local bars and restaurants are serving? Check out 225‘s guide to the parade.

Wearin’ of the Green starts at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Find the parade route and more information here.

Rock out with family on Saturday

City Year Baton Rouge is hosting School House Rock Fest in downtown Baton Rouge this Saturday, March 16.

The family-friendly outdoor festival will have live music, vendors, food, games and other activities supporting City Year’s work with local students and schools.

The event runs 4-8 p.m. at Galvez Plaza. Ticket prices vary for food and drinks and can be purchased here. Galvez Plaza is at 200-238 North Blvd. Find more info here.

Support the Gardere c ommunity this Saturday

Head over to Gardere this Saturday, March 16, for a day of family-friendly fun at Hartley/Vey Park.

The Gardere Initiative hosts Gardere Takes Flight, a celebration of the community. It will include an Easter egg hunt, giveaways, kite making and more.

Gardere Takes Flight is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Hartley/Vey Park is at 1702 Gardere Lane. Find more information here.