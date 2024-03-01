A guide to the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It’s the parade we wait all year for. One Saturday in March, Baton Rouge is drenched in green.

Streets are cleared to make way for the highly anticipated Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Crowds line up, eager to watch more than 90 floats, marching bands and walking groups roll by. Homes along the route are decorated with tinsel and shamrocks, and they’re often destinations for pre- and post-parade parties.

Many locals plot their whole weekend around celebrating one of the city’s largest parades. Revelers trade Irish catchphrases and green food and drinks. The music is loud, the vibes are good, and the throws are plentiful.