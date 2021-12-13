Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Watch a meteor shower, do some holiday crafting and more

Create your own one-of-a-kind jewelry Tuesday

Learn how to make your own hand-stamped jewelry at Create Studios this Tuesday, Dec. 14.

In this class, you’ll learn how to hammer and stamp metal bracelets and charms to make your own personalized pieces. Create Studios promises that all guests will be making their own jewelry within the first 15 minutes of the class regardless of skill level. Keep these pieces for yourself, or use them for a holiday gift. All the supplies will be provided by Create Studios.

The metal stamping class is from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

Make unique fragrant ornaments Wednesday

Head over to the Delmont Gardens branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library to make some ornaments for your tree this Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Learn how to make pomander balls and gingerbread ornaments that will have the whole tree smelling great. These ornaments will bring festive scents of clove, cinnamon and citrus into your home. The gingerbread ornaments will be baked by library staff and will have to be picked up after the craft class.

The ornament-making class is from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. You can preregister here. The Delmont Gardens branch is at 3351 Lorraine St.

Learn about the ‘Yellow Book’ at Third Thursday at Capitol Park Museum

The Third Thursday after-hours event returns to the Capitol Park Museum. Friends of the Capitol Park Museum hosts the event this Thursday, Dec. 16, with an exploration of the exhibition “The Yellow Book: Old South Baton Rouge.”

Photographer Johanna Warwick will discuss the images in her exhibition, which examines how the interstate construction in the 1960s displaced and divided Black residents and businesses in Old South Baton Rouge.

The event is 4-7 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Find out more here.

Get your last-minute gifts at Mid City Makers Market’s December event Friday

The MidCity Makers Market will have its annual December Market at Circa 1857 this Friday, Dec. 17.

Get your last-minute shopping done by buying from Baton Rouge makers. Shop small this holiday season and support local artists and creators while enjoying music and food.

The December Market will start at 6 p.m. Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

